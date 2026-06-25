King and Queen's Food For Thought makes all for Ralph Beckett ahead of possible Irish Oaks bid

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Fourth on her reappearance at Chepstow, Food For Thought benefited from a step up in trip in the three-runner 1m2f fillies' novice.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, the daughter of Dubawi made the running under Pat Dobbs and was a ready one-and-three-quarter-length winner from Hatta Romance. The 4-7 favourite Velvet Vega was a further nine lengths adrift.

"She was a little bit busy," Dobbs told Racing TV. "Ralph left me with a free hand to do what I wanted. She jumped very slowly, but we were going slow, so I let her enjoy herself in front.

"The ground is plenty quick enough for her and I think she would improve with a bit of cut, but she stayed well.

"She's getting better at racing but she feels like she's still a little bit immature."

Fenlander flying

Fenlander completed a hat-trick when justifying 8-11 favouritism for Pam Sly in the 6f handicap.

The five-year-old, who got off the mark at the 17th attempt at Leicester last month before following up at that track 12 days ago, made all under 3lb claimer Christian Howarth to score by half a length.

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