Queen Anne Stakes: 'He'll be one of the top powerhouses' - Kieran Shoemark hails Ed Walker as Ten Bob Tony lands stunning 50-1 upset

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Ten Bob Tony may have won the Queen Anne Stakes as the 50-1 outsider of the field but his jockey believes it will not be long before trainer Ed Walker is regularly capturing the biggest prizes.

It was at this meeting last year that Kieran Shoemark was forced to dust himself down after being dropped as the number one rider for the John and Thady Gosden stable, and it was long-time supporter Walker who provided him with the lifeline of a winning ride on the TBT Racing-owned Noble Champion in the Jersey Stakes .

And, with Shoemark again in the TBT silks, the jockey and trainer got the meeting off to the best possible start in landing a second Group 1 together this season after Almaqam in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month. Their partnership looks sure to go the distance.

Ten Bob Tony did just that by stepping up a furlong from his success in the Group 3 Tattenham Corner Stakes at Epsom just ten days ago, with Ascot's sun-drenched straight course a far cry from the dismal weather he faced on the Downs.

"We were mindful he was running over a furlong further and on ground that probably wasn't optimal. At Epsom we knew he would handle the conditions," Shoemark said. "He’s a bit of a yard favourite, so we just wanted to ride our race and make sure he finished strongly.

“He relaxed very well and it surprised me at halfway how well he moved into the race. Apart from the two leaders, I didn’t think we were going overly quick, so I think it was a legitimate performance and a great effort.

"I’d be lying if I thought I was going to be here and winning like that."

Ed Walker (left) and Kieran Shoemark: after their first Group 1 win last month Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Shoemark put on a brave face at this meeting last year when approached by journalists to discuss the Gosden split. This time around he cut a much more relaxed figure, with Walker credited for playing a major part in that transformation.

“I’ve got good horses to ride and there’s a lot of confidence in the yard," the jockey said. "Ed has a growing operation and I honestly believe in five years' time he’ll be one of the top powerhouses. I have absolutely no doubt in his ambition and optimism. He’s only going one way."

The power of positive thinking did plenty of heavy lifting in this success for Ten Bob Tony as the likeable campaigner was not always an intended runner in this race, with his main target being the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp in October.

His third in that race last year was his most promising of three Group 1 efforts until today, but Walker will now have to consider some of the summer's hottest mile races after his yard favourite charged from last to first to put More Thunder and Opera Ballo in the shade.

Ed Walker: won his first Group 1 race at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We were thinking about where we were going to run him until the Prix de la Foret. After he came out of Epsom so well, we thought we’d have a go," Walker said. "We’d paid up in the race, he came out of Epsom really well and his owner, Simon Sadler, is a sporting guy. He loves to have a go and the whole David and Goliath story.

"I’m losing my voice already, which is not a good start because it’s a long week. Of course it wasn’t expected. We came here to scoop up some prize-money and finish as close as we could. He’s just a legend.

"We’ll have 15 or so runners here this week and I thought if we could have one winner it would be amazing, so to get the first one in a Group 1 is mega."

If Shoemark’s comments are anything to go by, it won’t be long before another follows.

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