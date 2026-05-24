- More
Kieran Shoemark and Ed Walker enjoy Group 1 glory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup with Almaqam as Minnie Hauk well beaten
- 1st1Almaqam13/2
- 2nd2Bay City Roller15/2
- 3rd6Saddadd18/5
British runners dominated the finish of the Tattersalls Gold Cup as the prize went to Almaqam after he dominated the race to claim a first Group 1 under Kieran Shoemark.
The Ed Walker-trained five-year-old was chased home by Bay City Roller but held the advantage for a breakthrough top-level triumph on his reappearance, with hot favourite Minnie Hauk failing to make an impression under Ryan Moore.
This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.
Royal Ascot is almost upon us and what better way to prepare for the biggest race in the calendar than with the unrivalled insight offered by 'Pricewise' Tom Segal. Our top tipster is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers. Pick the package that best suits your needs and sign up now using the code ASCOTPW20 to get 20% off either package for a full year. Offer ends Tuesday 30th June 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Romantic Warrior leaves it late and forced to survive stewards' inquiry but becomes just third Hong Kong Triple Crown winner
- History made in Tokyo as 22-year-old rider becomes first Japanese woman to win domestic Grade 1
- Curragh: 'He could be a proper sprinter' - Comanche Brave makes successful domestic return after Ka Ying Rising clash
- Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
- Bangor: 'She's in the form of her life' - Somespring Special and Ben Jones maintain perfect partnership to land feature race
- Romantic Warrior leaves it late and forced to survive stewards' inquiry but becomes just third Hong Kong Triple Crown winner
- History made in Tokyo as 22-year-old rider becomes first Japanese woman to win domestic Grade 1
- Curragh: 'He could be a proper sprinter' - Comanche Brave makes successful domestic return after Ka Ying Rising clash
- Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
- Bangor: 'She's in the form of her life' - Somespring Special and Ben Jones maintain perfect partnership to land feature race