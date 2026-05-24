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Reportstoday
15:55 Curragh

Kieran Shoemark and Ed Walker enjoy Group 1 glory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup with Almaqam as Minnie Hauk well beaten

Almaqam: big chance in the Prince of Wales's Stakes
Almaqam: winner of the Tattersalls Gold CupCredit: Getty Images
Play7 ran
15:55 CurraghFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1m2½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Almaqam
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Bay City Roller
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Saddadd
    18/5
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British runners dominated the finish of the Tattersalls Gold Cup as the prize went to Almaqam after he dominated the race to claim a first Group 1 under Kieran Shoemark. 

The Ed Walker-trained five-year-old was chased home by Bay City Roller but held the advantage for a breakthrough top-level triumph on his reappearance, with hot favourite Minnie Hauk failing to make an impression under Ryan Moore. 

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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15:55 CurraghPlay
Tattersalls Gold Cup (Group 1)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Almaqam
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Bay City Roller
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Saddadd
    18/5
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