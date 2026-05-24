Kieran Shoemark and Ed Walker enjoy Group 1 glory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup with Almaqam as Minnie Hauk well beaten

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British runners dominated the finish of the Tattersalls Gold Cup as the prize went to Almaqam after he dominated the race to claim a first Group 1 under Kieran Shoemark.

The Ed Walker-trained five-year-old was chased home by Bay City Roller but held the advantage for a breakthrough top-level triumph on his reappearance, with hot favourite Minnie Hauk failing to make an impression under Ryan Moore.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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