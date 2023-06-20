Kielan Woods avoids serious injury after race voided following unseat

Kielan Woods limped away from a nasty tumble in the feature 2m½f handicap hurdle, which had to be voided so he could be treated.

The rider, who recently received a controversial 42-day suspension for breaking whip rules over a six-month period, suffered cuts in the incident in which he was unseated from the Alex Hales-trained For Pleasure in the early stages of the race. Officials acted quickly to stop the event.

For Pleasure, best known for finishing third in the 2021 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, was reported fine after the race by Hales.

He said: "Kielan got a cut to his leg but he walked in which is good. It's a shame for all connections that the race was voided but luckily everyone seems fine which is the important thing."

Memorable win

Liam Harrison's first winner came at Stratford five years ago and he got off the mark for the first time as a professional at the track aboard Carrigeen Kampala in the 2m½f novice hurdle.

The Fergal O'Brien-trained runner was sent off the 8-15 favourite having won impressively on her two starts this season, the latter of which provided Harrison with the winner needed to break his claim.

The hat-trick bid was never in doubt as she brushed her rivals aside by eight and a half lengths to give O'Brien a 25th winner of the season.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.