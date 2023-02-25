Kemboy victorious for first time in more than two years to give Willie Mullins a 12th Bobbyjo Chase

Kemboy recorded his first win for more than two years to give Willie Mullins a 12th win in the Bobbyjo Chase.

Having competed in top-level company on his last three starts, Kemboy relished the drop in class to take the Grade 3 under Paul Townend. The staying-on Vanillier finished second.

Despite a sloppy jump at the second-last fence, the veteran justified 15-8 favouritism to extend Mullins' remarkable record in the race.

The Closutton trainer has been responsible for seven of the last eight Bobbyjo winners, with the race often viewed as a stepping stone for the Grand National.

Kemboy is not entered in the Aintree showpiece with Mullins citing the Grade 3 Imperial Call Chase at Cork next month as a potential target.

Kemboy: winner of the Bobbyjo Chase Credit: Patrick McCann

“That was good,” said the winning trainer. “I thought just a drop in grade at this stage of his career is probably no harm.

"He was careful at some of his jumps but jumped well when it mattered over the last. The drying conditions were a huge help to him. I’ll probably just try and pick out another race like that.”

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Vanillier was trimmed to 40-1 from 66 by Betfair for the Grand National, after he was beaten only half a length in second.

