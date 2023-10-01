Keith Donoghue closes gap at top of jump jockeys' standings with 31st success of season

Keith Donoghue continued his explosive start to the season when landing his 31st success of the campaign on Bythesametoken in the 2m1f handicap chase, a victory which brought him to within three of Patrick Mullins at the top of the 2023-24 jump jockeys' standings.

Donoghue gave the 7-4 favourite a confident ride and kept enough in reserve to run out a two-length winner from Ardamir.

Bythesametoken was completing a fine few days for Donoghue, who helped himself to a double at Gowran Park on Saturday thanks to Mint Boy and Letsbeclearaboutit, and was also successful at the same venue on Hypotenus on Friday.

It was also a fruitful weekend for Bythesametoken's trainer Ross O'Sullivan, whose Bang Po was awarded a mile handicap at Killarney on Saturday after the wrong Johnny Feane-trained horse ran in the race.

Solitary success

It was hard not to be impressed by Solitary Man , who ran out a five-length winner of the rated novice hurdle.

The Enda Bolger-trained five-year-old is becoming something of a course specialist, and followed up her handicap hurdle win at the July meeting here in great style under Darragh O'Keeffe.

Goodie too good

Smart 100-rated Flat performer Goodie Two Shoes got off the mark over jumps when landing the 2m1f mares' maiden hurdle and should build upon the eight-length win.

