16:10 Killarney

Keith Donoghue closes gap at top of jump jockeys' standings with 31st success of season

Keith Donoghue: 'It's really nice to come back with a winner'
Keith Donoghue: continued his fine season with a winner at KillarneyCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)
Play6 ran
16:10 Killarney2m 1f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m 1fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Bythesametoken
    fav7/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Ardamir
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Ricky Langford
    7/2

Keith Donoghue continued his explosive start to the season when landing his 31st success of the campaign on Bythesametoken in the 2m1f handicap chase, a victory which brought him to within three of Patrick Mullins at the top of the 2023-24 jump jockeys' standings. 

Donoghue gave the 7-4 favourite a confident ride and kept enough in reserve to run out a two-length winner from Ardamir. 

Bythesametoken was completing a fine few days for Donoghue, who helped himself to a double at Gowran Park on Saturday thanks to Mint Boy and Letsbeclearaboutit, and was also successful at the same venue on Hypotenus on Friday.

It was also a fruitful weekend for Bythesametoken's trainer Ross O'Sullivan, whose Bang Po was awarded a mile handicap at Killarney on Saturday after the wrong Johnny Feane-trained horse ran in the race. 

Solitary success

It was hard not to be impressed by Solitary Man, who ran out a five-length winner of the rated novice hurdle.

The Enda Bolger-trained five-year-old is becoming something of a course specialist, and followed up her handicap hurdle win at the July meeting here in great style under Darragh O'Keeffe. 

Goodie too good

Smart 100-rated Flat performer Goodie Two Shoes got off the mark over jumps when landing the 2m1f mares' maiden hurdle and should build upon the eight-length win.

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 1 October 2023Last updated 18:29, 1 October 2023
