'Keep your eye on him' - apprentice worth following says Charlie Fellowes after win in three-way photo

Charlie Fellowes believes apprentice jockey Mikkel Mortensen is proving one to follow after he struck aboard 14-1 shot Wynter Wildes in an agonisingly tight finish to the 1m4½f handicap.

A nose and the same separated the four-year-old from the better-fancied Savvy Knight and Alumnus, with Mortensen delivering her right on the line to record his third winner – two of them aboard Wynter Wildes.

The filly seems to thrive at Newcastle, with two of her five victories coming at this track.

Fellowes, the employer of Danish-born Mortensen, said: "I thought initially we got beat but the slow-mo showed her head was down at the important time. Mikkel gave her an absolute peach of a ride.

"I've been delighted with how quickly he's picked it up and he's a really interesting and exciting apprentice to keep your eye on. He's got a fantastic attitude and is doing really well – particularly as he wasn't brought up in racing and didn't come up the pony racing route. It's impressive how much he's improved.

"She's a lovely filly, as genuine as you get, and that's a weapon to have. She likes Newcastle and just wants to win. She's a pleasure to train."

Name to note

Morgan Cole made it 3-5 for Sir Mark Prescott with victory aboard Tiffany in the 1m2f apprentice handicap. The even-money favourite skipped clear of Kingori to follow up this month's Windsor success.

