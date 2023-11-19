Racing Post logo
15:14 Newcastle (A.W)

Keep Me Stable wins twice in five days to boost Linda Perratt's recent strike-rate to 56 per cent

Linda Perratt (right): has found the key to Nazca
Linda Perratt (right): has her horses in fantastic formCredit: John Grossick Racing
Linda Perratt’s decision to run Keep Me Stable twice in five days paid off when the filly landed the 7f handicap.

The three-year-old won her maiden at the 11th attempt over course and distance earlier in the week and backed that up when defying a 6lb penalty to beat Bobby Joe Leg.

Perratt said: "We put her out again because she came out of her last win in great form and we wanted to give her a chance. Tommie [Jakes, jockey] was taking 7lb off and when a filly is in good form you have to run them, you don’t if they’re not.

"She did it nicely and it was great. Being at Newcastle suits her because she can run against the rail and I think she likes the straight seven furlongs."

Keep Me Stable’s victory continued the yard’s red-hot form. Perratt is now operating at a 56 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight with a fifth winner from nine runners.

She added: "We’re doing all right and we’re back on course. We were a bit unlucky at Wolverhampton with Henery Hawk, so it’s nice to get one back in again."

Winning start

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Lautrec made a winning debut in the mile maiden under Kieran Shoemark. The son of Kingman, who cost 600,000gns at the yearling sales in October last year, finished a head clear of the Karl Burke-trained Samphire Green.

Middleham Park double

Owners Middleham Park enjoyed a double, headlined by Alfred landing the mile nursery on his debut for George Boughey. The operation followed up when the Richard Fahey-trained Phoenix Beach scored in the 6f handicap.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 19 November 2023inReports

Last updated 16:57, 19 November 2023

