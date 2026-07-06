'Keep doing what you're doing and be yourself' - pollen-hit yard takes itself off the cold list with first winner since April

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Tony Coyle and Kaine Wood's pollen-hit season finally took a turn in the right direction as their spell on the cold list ended when Ey Up He's A Star shone in the mile handicap.

Coyle and Wood had not enjoyed a victory since April, but they ended a 57-run losing streak and returned to the winner's enclosure with the four-year-old's half-length victory under David Nolan.

"We needed that," Coyle said. "We got hit very bad with pollen and we haven't been running loads and loads, and with the ground a lot of ours want soft ground – we only have one entry for the rest of the week.

"But you just don't change anything. Keep doing what you're doing and be yourself and it'll come and go. We're all right now."

Coyle added: "Kaine owns half of him as well, which is grand. That's 22 winners now we've had from the broodmare [Velvet Jaguar]. She's been some mare, and she hasn't been going to the likes of Lope De Vega either."

Ey Up He's A Star capped a double for the winning rider, who also struck on the Ewan Whillans-trained Royal Blaze in the 1m2f handicap.

Whillans enjoyed a 131-1 double of his own when Ebony Maw took the concluding 1m5f handicap.

Goldie's landmark nears

Jim Goldie edged within three victories of notching 300 course winners when Native Honey maintained his perfect course-and-distance record in the 7f handicap.

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