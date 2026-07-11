'If he gets the the rub of the green I think he can be a Group 1 winner' - Zeus Olympios lands Ascot Summer Mile

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A frustrating season for Sam James became a whole lot better on Saturday after the 35-year-old partnered Zeus Olympios to a half-length success over his Karl Burke-trained stablemate Holloway Boy in the Group 2 Juddmonte Summer Mile.

With Burke's number one rider Clifford Lee at Newmarket, James was handed a first opportunity to ride the son of Night Of Thunder and seized the moment to secure his first Group race for almost two years.

A mainstay of Burke's powerful yard in Middleham, James revealed how luck had largely eluded him this season, but his 23rd winner of the year aboard Zeus Olympios was soon followed by the 24th when Galilean Quality landed the 1m6f handicap.

"This year hasn't exactly been going brilliantly for me," said James. "I've just been unlucky and have gone to the wrong meetings and missed one or two winners, but Karl has been very good to me for the last few years.

"It happens to everyone and I've not had the rub of the green as I'd have liked, but days like this make up for it. It's tricky, especially up north, where riding horses like this are few and far between."

Zeus Olympios, who carries the colours of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, was away alertly from the gates and was always well placed along the inside. He finished strongly at the business end to see off his stablemate in second, with Seagulls Eleven in third and favourite More Thunder in fourth.

"He gave me a good feel and he kept quickening to the line," said James. "If he gets the rub of the green I think he can be a Group 1 winner. He's got options now and, the way he saw out his race, he felt like he'd stay further."

Stepping up to a mile and a quarter would certainly appear to be on the cards for the winner, although not before another tilt at a Group 1 over a mile in France.

Liam O'Rourke, who managed the racing and bloodstock interests of the owner, said: "He ran very good races in the Lockinge and the Queen Anne, but I think he really relished the round course today. They didn't go a great pace but he's got a nice turn of foot either way and I wouldn't rule out going further with him as time progresses, and he might even stay in training [next season].

"I'd imagine we'd stick to a mile for the time being, but I think the Sussex Stakes is unlikely. If we're looking at mile races, it's pretty much the Prix Jacques le Marois or the Prix du Moulin. We can maybe look at stretching him out [in trip] in the autumn. He was a good horse in the autumn last year and I hope he can go on improving."

Callum Rodriguez, who came in for the ride on the runner-up, said: "Holloway Boy's a very consistent horse at this level and that's another big effort. That's probably one of his best runs and we're delighted with him."

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Goodwood July 29)

Coral: 5-4 Bow Echo, 11-4 Gstaad, 4 Opera Ballo, 10 Notable Speech, 12 Precise, Zeus Olympios, 14 Ten Bob Tony, 16 True Love, 20 bar

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