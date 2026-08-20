'She deserves all the applause she gets' - Kalpana just holds on in desperate tussle with Sparan Nua to claim another Group 1

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Kalpana added the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks to her victory in last month's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, but it was a close-run thing, with the judge requiring a photograph to separate Judmonte's superstar mare from the fast-finishing Irish raider Sparan Nua.

Colin Keane had to launch Kalpana in pursuit of the runaway pacemaker Sugar Island, who had gone well clear early in the straight, and having cruised into the lead, she then had to be tough to repel the runner-up, but she held on. Minnie Hauk was back in third.

"She’s so straightforward and has a massive heart to match it," said Keane, who was winning the Group 1 centrepiece at York for the second day running after Kalpana's stablemate Item nabbed Wednesday's Juddmonte International in the dying strides.

"It got a little bit messy with the pacemaker getting so far in front of us and then she had to be the one to chase her down. I was always happy when she got rolling, but then she was a sitting duck for those in behind. But that’s what she does, she’s all guts."

There was a huge roar from the York crowd when the well-backed 10-11 favourite was called the winner by the judge, and she was cheered all the way back to the winner's enclosure.

"She deserves all the applause she gets," Keane said. "She’s a class filly and I’m very lucky to be riding her.

"I didn’t realise how far in front he [Ronan Whelan on Sugar Island] was and it wasn’t until we straightened up that I could see. When I asked her she was getting to him gradually and then he stopped, and she was left there. It is tiring ground – it’s proper soft. That’s just her, she’s all heart."

This was also another great result for Kalpana's trainer Andrew Balding , who was collecting his fifth Group 1 success since the start of July.

Coral left Kalpana unchanged at 8-1 for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, but with Prince Ahmad bin Khalid Abdullah confirming Longchamp as her main autumn target to ITV Racing, Paddy Power cut the five-year-old to 7-1 (from 10).

"It has been said previously, this is the ultimate goal," said Prince Ahmad, son of Juddmonte founder Prince Khalid Abdullah. "She is in training to go for the Arc and hopefully we will make it just like any other race, and hopefully she will win.

"I was holding my breath until the last minute and she is just a marvellous filly. I have to thank Andrew and his team, and the Juddmonte team. It was simply thrilling."

Rossa Ryan was left to rue what might have been aboard 25-1 shot Sparan Nua, who got stopped in her run early in the straight but was only a short head down on Kalpana at the line.

While Minnie Hauk battled her way to third having been held up by Ryan Moore, Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh seemed to struggle on the ground and could only finish a distant sixth under Dylan Browne McMonagle, the pair beaten by eight and three-quarter lengths.

This report is being updated. More to follow

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