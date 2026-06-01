Jumping proves crucial for Noel Meade's Jesse Evans as Shark Hanlon fined for 'verbally abusing' Listowel clerk

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Noel Meade-trained Jesse Evans justified 7-4 favouritism in the 2m3f chase , with his slick jumping proving the difference after Blood Destiny loomed large before meeting the final fence all wrong.

A three-time Flat winner, Jesse Evans ran a cracker when runner-up in last season’s Galway Plate, but had not scored since landing a Tipperary Group 3 in July last year

His jumping here was electric and following the mistake of his rival, he ran out an easy nine-length winner under Sam Ewing.

“I hadn’t fully gone for him until the back of the last, and he jumps so quickly that it would take a fair one to go by him in the air,” said Ewing. “He ran a big race in the Galway Plate last year and there’s plenty more fun to be had with him.”

Hanlon fined for verbal abuse

Shark Hanlon was fined €250 by the raceday stewards after “he became irate over the ground conditions” and was found to have “verbally abused” clerk of the course Paul Moloney.

The stewards' report said: “Having considered the matter, the raceday stewards were satisfied that Mr John Joseph Hanlon was in breach of rule 272 (iii) – verbal abuse towards an official – and, having considered his clean record in this regard, they fined him €250 on this occasion.”

Shark Hanlon was unhappy with the ground conditions at Listowel Credit: Laura Green

O’Keeffe the key

Andrew Kinirons admitted he had a job on his hands to convince Sean O’Keeffe to get off last year’s winner of the 2m mares’ handicap hurdle , but the switch proved inspired as Shannon Bank saw off 2025 victor Patty O'Farrell by three-quarters of a length.

O’Keeffe must have been worried as Patty O’Farrell jumped the final flight in front, but he got Shannon Bank rolling up the run-in to motor past his erstwhile partner.

It was a first win for Shannon Bank on her second start for Kinirons, having been previously trained by Gavin Cromwell.

“In fairness, this mare had some good form in bumpers before I got her,” said Kinirons. “She took a bit of organising, but she’s come to herself.”

Boost for Byrnes

Philip Byrnes got a welcome boost following a difficult period when he rode Spy to win the 2m handicap hurdle for his father Charles.

Byrnes received a 21-day suspension for dangerous riding at Limerick on Thursday, but the 22-year-old showed mental fortitude to get Spy to pass long-time leader Becasse in the nick of time.

Charles Byrnes said: “Philip kept him out on the good ground and that made all the difference. He was good and strong on him.”

Read more:

Philip Byrnes banned for 21 days and winner for father Charles disqualified after impeding main rival and forcing another to be carried out

Joseph O'Brien gives Oaks green light to classy filly as he sends 'two legitimate contenders' to Epsom Classics

'I backed her as well and got 8-1!' - Richard Hannon-trained filly lands huge gamble on her debut

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.