'Jumpers are too much hassle - I don't want any' - no sign of dual-purpose revival as David Evans lands 50-1 winner

Thursday: Ludlow

David Evans prefers sprinters over stayers these days - calling jumpers "too much hassle" - but joked he may be in demand as a dual-purpose trainer after causing a shock with 50-1 winner with Jacks Profit.

The four-year-old, who was available at 80-1 earlier in the day, improved significantly from his his debut tenth over jumps at Lingfield last month to strike convincingly in the 2m novice hurdle under Robbie Dunne.

Evans was surprised by the return of jumping success. The Welsh trainer's five-year streak of a double-figure tally of jumps winners in a season came to an end a decade ago, with this only his fifth winner in the code since. He has since specialised in training sprinters on the Flat including back-to-back Royal Ascot winner Rohaan.

"I wasn't expecting that to be honest," said Evans. "It's a nice surprise. I suppose it wasn't the best race and at Lingfield he may have needed the first experience. I put the tongue-strap on as his wind isn't the best. He just really enjoyed it and never looked like getting beat.

"Ludlow was one of my favourite tracks when I had a few jumpers, now I'm just having a day out. I haven't got any jumpers and I don't want any, they're too much hassle. I'll have owners ringing me now."

The victory denied Alastair Ralph a treble on the card as 4-6 favourite Welsh Charger finished second. The trainer had struck earlier with Thankyourluckystar in the 2m handicap hurdle for conditional riders and Lets Go To Vegas in the 3m mares' handicap hurdle.

Notable winner

Jockey David Noonan has adapted well since being appointed Jane Williams' stable jockey and recorded his biggest winner for the yard in the historic Forbra Gold Cup on Le Cameleon.

Noonan helped the eight-year-old hold off Quoi De Neuf to land the feature 3m handicap chase, giving Williams a 17th victory of the season as she closes in on beating the tally of 19 set last season.

The 14-1 success was also proof of a resurgence for the Devon stable, who had seven winners in January but could strike only once from their 19 runners last month.

Williams' head lad Barry Murphy said: "One or two of ours weren't right for a while and he was one of the them along with Galahad Quest but they've both won now. He's won a major race on the day and it's nice to come here with one and collect it. We'll see where we go from here but I'm delighted he got his head in front."

Noonan stepped in as the yard's number one jockey after Williams' son and conditional rider .

"David's just an incredible fella," added Murphy. "He's very dedicated, strong and fit and is a beautiful rider. He's a real pleasure to work with. He came in around September time and it's gone really well."

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.