'July is generally a good month for us' - Goodwood beckons after Dyonisos wins his first race for in-form Ian Williams

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Dyonisos continued trainer Ian Williams ' fine run of form when landing the feature 5f handicap by a cosy three-quarters of a length.

The 3-1 favourite, who got off the mark at the 11th attempt since joining Williams from France last July, was settled towards the rear with plenty of cover before unleashing his challenge at the furlong pole under a confident ride from Edward Greatrex .

Having arrived in Britain with a rating of 95, the gelding had dropped to a mark of 84, a figure he had been knocking on the door from similar weights over the past six months.

Williams said: "Dyonisos has been a little unfortunate this season, so it was really nice to see him putting his best foot forward and winning nicely today. He's a fun horse, and I'm sure he'll continue progressing from here. He'll probably head to Goodwood next.

"I'm not convinced he has to be ridden with plenty of cover. There was just a good, strong pace today, which enabled him to settle well early and finish his race off strongly."

Williams, who also enjoyed a winner at Sandown with One And Gone , has been operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate over the past fortnight and is hopeful that run of form will continue.

He said: "July is generally a good month for us, so hopefully this is the beginning of another great month."

Greatrex, who was riding Dyonisos for the first time, has now partnered five winners from just 11 rides at Doncaster this season.

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