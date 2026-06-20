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Jubilee Stakes: Almeraq wins thriller at 25-1 after photo-finish with Satono Reve and Joliestar
- 1st1Almeraq25/1
- 2nd14Satono Reve5/2
- 3rd17Joliestarfav15/8
Almeraq defeated Satono Reve by a nose with Joliestar a short-head back in third in a pulsating finish to the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.
Owned by Shadwell Estates, the family of the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, Almeraq was ridden by Tom Marquand in place of the operation’s retained rider Jim Crowley, who continues to recover from a serious leg injury sustained when the horse was a faller at York last year.
“I’m not just saying this for effect, my first thought when I thought I’d won was for Jim,” Marquand said. “This horse and Jim took a horror fall at the back end of last year. Jim’s fighting for his career. He should be aboard this horse. For Jim, it’s as hard as it gets missing Group 1s and hopefully he can take some pleasure in seeing this horse win a big one.”
Crowley said it was “great to see the horse win” and praised the training performance of William Haggas and his team to return Almeraq to the racecourse in the best possible shape following his fall.
Haggas said: “It was a great race. He had a fall at York last year and he took a long time to come back. It’s been gently gently this spring and he’s managed to cope with this jump in class.
“I think he’ll get better as he’s very lightly raced. I would think the July Cup for sure [next].”
Joliestar had led the field with a furlong to go having travelled powerfully, but was not able to shake the field off. Her advantage was worn down by Satono Reve, last year's runner up, on one side while Almeraq was flying home on her other side. At the line, a photo was required to split the trio.
Joliestar's trainer Chris Waller said: "I’m delighted she turned up and performed very well. It was an honour to be here and I just wanted her to bring her Australian form here. She was brave and literally just missed in the last twenty yards. We did ourselves proud and almost got it right."
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