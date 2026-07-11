Jubilant trainer lands 'magic' 1,137-1 treble and admits many in the yard were on

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Cavan trainer Paddy Magee landed a huge 1,137-1 treble on the card and even admitted that many in his yard had landed the spoils.

Shesthedevil began the day with a bang for Magee when bagging the opening 6f maiden at 22-1 before Admiral Will Brown gave the trainer the first double of his four-year career training under rules when winning the 1m2f handicap at 10-1.

Interviewed by Racing TV before the final race, Magee revealed that many in the yard were waiting on Arch Enemy to complete their bet and she duly did in the 0-60 1m2f handicap .

The trainer, who is best known for pre-training and breaking horses, said: “It’s magic. We’ll get today and tomorrow over and we’ll worry about the parties after that.”

Arch Enemy completed Paddy Magee's treble by winning the last race Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Harnett takes the lead in the title race

When Paddy Harnett poked the head of South Island into the lead in the dying strides of the 1m2f Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race , he didn’t just land the feature race at the meeting but he also prodded his own head in front in the champion apprentice title.

South Island will have provided the cherry on top for his trainer Donnacha O’Brien after his July Cup glory at Newmarket, but the 2-1 shot’s victory may have even more significance for Harnett after it gave him the outright lead in the title race on ten wins.

“Things are going brilliantly this season,” Harnett said. “It’s a bit early to think of the apprentice title. It’s obviously in the back of my mind but most important for me is to enjoy it."

Read more:

Billy Loughnane and Comanche Brave cause July Cup upset on jockey's first ride for Donnacha O'Brien

'He's a remarkable horse' - Aalto wins the Bunbury Cup for a second time

'He suddenly came alive' - Raammee shines in John Smith's Cup under inspired Ray Dawson ride

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