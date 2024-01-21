JPR One cruises to Lightning win after chaotic first fence collision wipes leading contenders out

JPR One landed the rearranged Grade 2 Lightning Novices’ Chase at Lingfield on Sunday in a race that was significantly impacted by a wild jump from Matata at the first fence which knocked two of the leading contenders out of the race.

Going into the first jump, Matata, positioned on the outside of the field by jockey Daryl Jacob, jumped violently left across his rivals and badly hampered both Master Chewy and Djelo, who fell and unseated jockey Charlie Deutsch.

The melee left Matata and JPR One with a distinct advantage over their opponents and it was one they did not let slip as they held the first two positions throughout the rest of the contest.

JPR One was neat and professional at his jumps while Matata, now racing on the inside of the course, was still inclined to shift to his left when the opportunity arose.

Turning down the hill on the run to the home straight, JPR One was nudged into the lead by jockey Brendan Powell and cemented his advantage with clean leaps at all of the fences. While Matata did rally on the run to the finish, JPR One was comfortably on top.

Powell said: “We got very lucky at the first as we nearly got wiped out as well. It all went smoothly, he did get a little bit keen halfway around and he was doing a bit too much on ground that’s hard enough work, but I was able to fill him up as and where I could. His jumping was brilliant again and it’s nice that it worked out.”

JPR One was shortened to 16-1 (from 50) by Betfair for the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival after the victory, making him the shortest-priced British-trained runner for the race.

How it happened

The runners head to the first, with Matata on the left and Djelo on the right

Matata starts to shift across to his left as he approaches the first fence

Matata jumps violently to his left across JPR One and Master Chewy

Matata collides with Djelo in the air, knocking Charlie Deutsch from the saddle

Djelo hampers Master Chewy after the collision

Master Chewy is left trailing in last place, while Djelo gets up unscathed

