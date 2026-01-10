- More
JP McManus benefits after Kempton beats the big freeze - as Harry Cobden fields rumours he's about to become his new number one
All of the talk last month was about the need to save Kempton but it was the track with an uncertain future that salvaged jump racing on Saturday.
Between the sub-zero temperatures and Storm Goretti, there has been precious little reason for racing fans to cheer this week, but with Warwick and Fairyhouse lost to the frost, Kempton came to the rescue and delivered a day that encapsulated the glorious highs and excruciating lows of the sport.
After it was revealed in the build-up to Boxing Day that the Jockey Club had in 2018 given the developer Redrow an option to take control of the site, the long-term prospects of racing at Kempton hang in the balance. The same was true for this meeting, which narrowly survived a morning inspection. Had the temperatures dropped to -3C overnight as forecast – rather than a comparatively balmy 1.5C – then the meeting would have been in serious doubt.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- A Supreme hope, an impressive juvenile and a handicapper to note - what Cheltenham Festival clues did we find at Kempton?
- Lingfield: 'I got into Heathrow from Dubai at 8am this morning' - George Wood jets in to plunder riches with Dream Pirate
- Lanzarote Hurdle: Iberico Lord bounces back to his best with 22-1 'surprise' win in £100,000 contest
- Kempton: 'As fast a juvenile as I've had since Allmankind' - Dan Skelton eyes Adonis and Aintree for exciting hurdler Precious Man
- 'It's a sad day' - Kalif Du Berlais fatally injured in Silviniaco Conti Chase won by veteran Edwardstone
- A Supreme hope, an impressive juvenile and a handicapper to note - what Cheltenham Festival clues did we find at Kempton?
- Lingfield: 'I got into Heathrow from Dubai at 8am this morning' - George Wood jets in to plunder riches with Dream Pirate
- Lanzarote Hurdle: Iberico Lord bounces back to his best with 22-1 'surprise' win in £100,000 contest
- Kempton: 'As fast a juvenile as I've had since Allmankind' - Dan Skelton eyes Adonis and Aintree for exciting hurdler Precious Man
- 'It's a sad day' - Kalif Du Berlais fatally injured in Silviniaco Conti Chase won by veteran Edwardstone