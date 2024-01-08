Joyeuse joy as Epatante relative is cut to 14-1 for Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival

Nicky Henderson landed the first division of the 2m½f maiden hurdle with the classy Buzz in 2020 and four years on he won it with another smart prospect in Joyeuse .

The JP McManus-owned mare was cut to 14-1 (from 33) by Paddy Power for the Mares’ Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March after posting a gutsy win under James Bowen on her British debut.

The six-year-old, who is a relative of Henderson and McManus's Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante, missed the whole of last year after winning a Paray-Le-Monial Flat race in October 2022, but defied that lengthy absence to beat fellow French recruit Tutti Quanti.

Joyeuse was easy to back, having drifted to 11-4 (from 11-8 ), and winning rider Bowen told Racing TV: “She’s jumped very well at home on the only occasion that I’ve schooled her and hopefully she can kick on after that.”

Bowen later doubled up when making all on Keep Running , who lived up to his name to record a first success over fences in the 2m novice handicap chase.

Winning trainer Warren Greatrex said: “We inherited the horse from Harry Whittington and we fancied him here first time until he fell, but he’s got a nice future ahead of him.”

Ace start

Golden Ace started her hurdling career in the same way as she had in bumpers when posting a win at the first time of asking under the in-form Lorcan Williams in the opening 2m3f novice hurdle.

The 9-2 shot was second to the classy Dysart Enos in a Grade 2 bumper at Aintree last April and Jeremy Scott's mare demonstrated that was no fluke with an impressive defeat of fancied pair Lucky Place and Insurrection.

Golden Ace (left): gets the better of more fancied rivals Lucky Place (centre) and Insurrection Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Harry Cobden made the running on Insurrection, who was sent off odds-on favourite after finishing second in a Sandown Grade 2 last month, but the Paul Nicholls-trained market leader faded approaching the final hurdle after which Golden Ace got the better of Lucky Place by three-quarters of a length.

Williams , who has won on his last four rides, said: “The main thing was to get her jumping and gain some experience and anything else was a bonus. We’re delighted with that as she is back from a setback that meant she had to have a wind op. Hopefully she can tackle something more appealing after that.”

Paddy Power cut the winner to 16-1 (from 40) for the Mares’ Novices' hurdle at Cheltenham on March 14.

Cobden gained some compensation when helping Inca De Lafayette land the 2m3f handicap hurdle.

Gamble landed

Regatta De Blanc landed a gamble in the 2m5½f hunter chase when ridden to victory by her trainer Will Biddick.

Available at 3-1 on Monday morning, the three-time Larkhill winner was backed into 6-5 favouritism ahead of her rules debut and the six-year-old justified that strong support to extend her unbeaten record to four.

Biddick said: “We were going to run her in another point but that was waterlogged off so we decided to come here instead.”

