Journey north pays dividends for Harry Derham after Fidelio Vallis lands feature to initiate double

An early morning flight proved well worth it for Harry Derham after Fidelio Vallis stormed to an impressive success in the feature 2m4½f handicap chase.

The Lambourn-based trainer travelled north for two runners at Musselburgh's New Year's Day meeting and returned home with a double headlined by the nine-year-old's three-and-three-quarter-length victory under Alice Stevens.

Derham said: "This is the first time we've had a couple of runs under our belt with him, as we were only able to run him once last season and after that we had to stop as he wasn't quite right.

"Coming up here with him was a big objective. I ran him over two miles at the start of this season and he wasn't quite quick enough but he ran well last time at Aintree, so I just said to Alice that she's got to be brave and just go as fast as she can everywhere. She rode him perfectly."

For Stevens it was a first success on her first ride at Musselburgh, while Derham enjoyed an even more fruitful afternoon after stable debutant Republican won the concluding 3m hurdle and Bolsover Bill scored at Exeter.

Rory The Cat pounces

Lucinda Russell began her year in perfect fashion after promising four-year-old Rory The Cat entered Cheltenham Festival considerations with victory in the opening 1m7½f juvenile hurdle.

Bought as a Flat runner for just 6,000gns, the 11-1 winner claimed his second win in three starts since switching to hurdles in November with victory under Derek Fox.

Rory The Cat (left) jumps clear before winning the juvenile hurdle under Derek Fox Credit: John Grossick

"He's just a brilliant little horse and it's a great way to start the year," said Russell. "We tried him in cheekpieces, but he just didn't go – blinkers have made him.

"He'll get a handicap mark now but he'll definitely go for the Listed race here next month and he might even get into the juvenile handicap at Cheltenham, which would be great because his jumping is super and he's so professional."

Russell and Fox completed a double with Indian Louis , who made a successful chasing debut in the 2m4½f novice handicap chase.

Benson bounces back

Benson will defend his title in Scotland's most valuable hurdle after he got back to winning ways with a second success in the Hogmaneigh Handicap Hurdle.

The nine-year-old was a wide-margin winner at the New Year's Day meeting last year, but was forced to battle to victory under Ryan Mania this time, with last year's runner-up Holmes St Georges renewing rivalry to finish just a length away in second.

Benson went on to claim the valuable Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso last season and the winning connections are excited about the prospect of returning to the Borders track in March.

Benson on the way to winning back-to-back Hogmaneigh Handicap Hurdles under Ryan Mania Credit: John Grossick

"I've lost my voice as he only just got it on the line," said joint-owner Jimmy Fyffe. "We had him primed for today and all the plans came together.

"It'll be back to the Morebattle next for us, as it was amazing to win the race last year. I think we'll probably just go straight there and he'll have a good chance again."

Scots scores

Only Derham was able to land a blow against the Scottish trainers after they claimed four of the six races, including with 16-1 shot Scots Poet in the 1m7½f handicap hurdle for Ewan Whillans.

"It's brilliant, isn't it," said winning jockey Craig Nichol. "Me and Ryan Mania were singing Flower Of Scotland when we came in after the last one, to try to rub it into the southern lads a little bit!"

