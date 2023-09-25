Joseph O'Brien's hot streak continues with a double at Down Royal

After landing the €600,000 Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh on Sunday with 150-1 shot Magellan Strait, Joseph O'Brien's hot streak continued at Down Royal where he sent out a double to make it 11 winners in the last fortnight for the yard.

The most valuable race on the card was the 7f fillies' maiden, worth €20,000 in prize-money, and it was the O'Brien-trained newcomer Sluice who scored at 4-1 under Declan McDonogh. The daughter of Starspangledbanner, who cost 50,000gns as a foal, quickened nicely to keep Cornahilt Soldier at bay by a length and a half.

Later on the card Cavallo Pazzo went one better than at Fairyhouse last week when landing the 7f handicap. Dylan Brown McMonagle did the steering as the four-year-old justified 11-8 favouritism to complete a double for O'Brien.

Brogue scores for Weld

We haven't seen enough of Brogue over the years but the seven-year-old showed he still retains plenty of his old ability with a decisive victory in the concluding 1m5f handicap.

The son of Frankel has obviously had his issues as this was only his seventh racecourse appearance, but Dermot Weld's patience paid off as the 8-1 shot scored emphatically under Chris Hayes.

