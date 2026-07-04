Joseph O'Brien scores a Naas hat-trick, while Paddy Twomey has York's Lowther in mind for explosive debut winner

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While Aidan and Donnacha O'Brien were dominating the conclusion to the Coral-Eclipse over at Sandown, Joseph was making hay at home as the bang in-form trainer helped himself to a 39-1 treble.

The second running of the Listed Irish EBF Pat Smullen went to Dancing Destiny, under a shrewd ride from Chris Hayes, while champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle was in the saddle for the victories of Mai Dahlia in the mile fillies' maiden and Rodeo Blues in the 1m3f handicap.

Dancing Destiny had been beaten over ten lengths by Florida Bay at Fairyhouse on her previous start, but she turned around the form in spectacular fashion to post a second career success.

O'Brien said of the Magna Grecia filly: "She's very tough. Chris gave her a nice ride and we're delighted. She obviously had a good run here over six and she stepped up in trip today. We were actually going to ride her handy but Chris said the pace was on so he just wanted to give her a chance and I thought it was a good move. She's a stakes winner now."

Mai Dahlia made it third time lucky and O'Brien said of her: "Hopefully, she'll end up in a black type race. She is still a work in progress. She has a nice pedigree too."

Smooth flight for Concorde

Concorde Landed's first flight could not have been smoother as the breeze-up purchase sprinted clear in the closing stages of the 5f maiden and the Lowther Stakes at York could be next on the agenda.

Sporting the familiar Bond Thoroughbred silks, Billy Lee sneaked up the nearside rail and it was all over in a heartbeat as the Sioux Nation newcomer put five lengths between herself and main market rival Snowing.

Paddy Twomey has high hopes for Concorde Landed Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Winning trainer Paddy Twomey was impressed by his €200,000 signing and said: "It's rare you see Paddy Twomey training a five-length winner first-time out! It's rare you see me have a first-time-out winner, full stop!

"She came from the breeze-ups and she was a nice filly there. She's been straightforward since. She is entered in the Lowther and she is also entered in the Moyglare, because I just felt she had talent.

"I haven't done a lot with her since the sale. She's come in, she's cantered, she's breezed a few times. She's not been anywhere. I said to Billy, 'I think this one is ready to run'. Billy just said that maybe she has a bit too much speed for the Lowther, but I think she'll be okay. It would be the perfect race for her.

"I was hoping she'd run well today. I don't really train first-time-out two-year-old winners that much, so it's very possible that I get them beaten, but I think she's nice. We have 50 two-year-olds; we actually have a very good bunch."

Carry The Flag bounced back to winning ways after disappointing in the Norfolk Stakes Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Flag flying again

Carry The Flag was a no-show in the Norfolk when only ninth having been sent off favourite, but he bounced back to winning ways with a narrow success in the Listed Coolmore Stud Blackbeard Tipperary Stakes under Derby-winning jockey Ronan Whelan.

Chris Armstrong, representing winning trainer Aidan O'Brien, said: "For some reason, he just never fired in Ascot and nothing came to light after. He was in good form since, so Aidan said we'd bring him here. We knew coming here it'd be a touch short for him, but it was worth a go. He'll appreciate six furlongs now. He'll probably go for maybe the Railway Stakes, or over to the race in Goodwood [Richmond Stakes]."

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