- More
Joseph O'Brien in red-hot form with 636-1 treble headlined by shock debut winner
- 1st13Yaupon De Replay20/1
- 2nd2Chicago Call7/1
- 3rd10Alibah18/1
Joseph O’Brien landed a huge 636-1 treble on the card, including taking the Listed Ballyhane Blenheim Stakes with newcomer Yaupon De Replay.
Ignored in the market at 20-1, the debutante came from the back to sprint past Chicago Call and win by a neck under Chris Hayes. The well-backed 5-4 favourite Charles Fort was bitterly disappointing, finishing a well-beaten ninth of the 12 runners.
Such an impressive debut success by the daughter of Yaupon had her trainer thinking of assignments abroad.
O’Brien told Racing TV: “She looks very smart; it's hard to win from the back here, especially on a debut. She showed plenty of pace. We'll have a look at something like the Breeders' Cup; all options are open.”
That feature-race success was preceded by two other outsider victories for O’Brien, who was also on the scoresheet at Listowel.
The well-named Love Is Blind made rapid headway with a furlong to run and led late on under Wayne Hassett in the 7f fillies’ maiden to get off the mark at the third attempt at 8-1.
O’Brien said: “She has only one eye, but it doesn’t seem to affect her. She was very tough and came home well.”
He continued his flying form with 14-1 shot Miracle Beauty, who kept on under Joey Sheridan to mow down favourite Greatest Drama in the 7f fillies’ handicap and win by half a length.
O’Brien said: “We came here fresh and she won nicely. I hope she can gain confidence from winning.”
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Hamilton: mare lands gamble after being backed from 25-1 into 6-1 on her stable debut for Iain Jardine
- Leicester: Pam Sly delighted after 'slow learner' Wrydcroft gets off the mark
- Listowel: Dylan Browne McMonagle extends advantage to three in jockeys' title race as he partners Starford to emphatic win
- Fontwell: 'Coming to the line it was sickening' - Freddie Gordon apologises after almost throwing away victory
- Listowel: 'We were humming and hawing whether to bring him back' - veteran wins after more than a year off
- Hamilton: mare lands gamble after being backed from 25-1 into 6-1 on her stable debut for Iain Jardine
- Leicester: Pam Sly delighted after 'slow learner' Wrydcroft gets off the mark
- Listowel: Dylan Browne McMonagle extends advantage to three in jockeys' title race as he partners Starford to emphatic win
- Fontwell: 'Coming to the line it was sickening' - Freddie Gordon apologises after almost throwing away victory
- Listowel: 'We were humming and hawing whether to bring him back' - veteran wins after more than a year off