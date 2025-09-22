Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
17:45 Fairyhouse

Joseph O'Brien in red-hot form with 636-1 treble headlined by shock debut winner

Joseph O'Brien and Al Riffa: 'I think he has a realistic chance of running very well'
Joseph O'Brien: four winners across the cards on MondayCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play12 ran
17:45 FairyhouseFlat Turf, Listed
Distance: 6fClass:
Joseph O’Brien landed a huge 636-1 treble on the card, including taking the Listed Ballyhane Blenheim Stakes with newcomer Yaupon De Replay

Ignored in the market at 20-1, the debutante came from the back to sprint past Chicago Call and win by a neck under Chris Hayes. The well-backed 5-4 favourite Charles Fort was bitterly disappointing, finishing a well-beaten ninth of the 12 runners. 

Such an impressive debut success by the daughter of Yaupon had her trainer thinking of assignments abroad. 

O’Brien told Racing TV: “She looks very smart; it's hard to win from the back here, especially on a debut. She showed plenty of pace. We'll have a look at something like the Breeders' Cup; all options are open.”

That feature-race success was preceded by two other outsider victories for O’Brien, who was also on the scoresheet at Listowel. 

The well-named Love Is Blind made rapid headway with a furlong to run and led late on under Wayne Hassett in the 7f fillies’ maiden to get off the mark at the third attempt at 8-1.

O’Brien said: “She has only one eye, but it doesn’t seem to affect her. She was very tough and came home well.”

He continued his flying form with 14-1 shot Miracle Beauty, who kept on under Joey Sheridan to mow down favourite Greatest Drama in the 7f fillies’ handicap and win by half a length.

O’Brien said: “We came here fresh and she won nicely. I hope she can gain confidence from winning.”

