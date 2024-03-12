Joseph O'Brien and JJ Slevin combine for Boodles glory as 9-1 Lark In The Mornin delivers

Lark In The Mornin , touted as a leading contender for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle for several weeks, overcame a big drift in the market to deliver a second success in the race for trainer Joseph O'Brien and rider JJ Slevin.

Although he was widely credited with preparing Ivanovich Gorbatov before his victory in the 2016 Triumph Hurdle, O'Brien's maiden festival success came three years later in this race when Slevin steered Band Of Outlaws to a decisive victory and Lark In The Mornin was every bit as comfortable as he powered to a two-length success over Eagles Reign.

Lark In The Mornin, the ante-post favourite for the race, drifted to 9-1 at the off, with connections seemingly concerned that the heavy ground would blunt his speed. Those fears proved misplaced, however, as Lark In The Mornin cruised into contention from off the pace before quickening decisively under a confident ride from Slevin.

"We were very worried about the ground," said O'Brien, who was adding a fourth win to his festival tally. "I had a pretty strong view that he wanted better ground to be seen to best effect but JJ gave him an excellent ride and found the freshest of the ground all away around and had plenty in the locker jumping the last."

O'Brien's cousin Slevin was also worried about the ground but kept things simple towards the outside before delivering a well-timed challenge.

"I was worried big time about the rain," said the rider. "He's been getting stuck in the ground at home all winter so we were worried but I had a spin around on Colonel Mustard in the Champion Hurdle earlier on and after that I thought it wasn't quite as bad as it walked. It's Cheltenham and we had to let him take his chance.

"Joseph told me to be patient and try to grab some fresh ground and that's what we tried to do. It could have been frustrating but it turned out well in the end."

Eagles Reign edged out Ndaawi to take second at 80-1, with Harsh, a stablemate of the winner, fourth at 40-1. Miss Manzor ensured the first five home were all trained in Ireland.

