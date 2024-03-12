'Luckily we decided to run' - gamble pays off as 9-1 Lark In The Mornin delivers for Joseph O'Brien and JJ Slevin

It is amazing to think heavy ground almost ruled Lark In The Mornin out of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle after he blitzed his rivals in the style of a horse well in front of his official handicap mark of 122.

He may have been the talking horse in the Boodles market for several weeks, but the ante-post favourite was friendless on the day and returned at a remarkable starting price of 9-1.

So concerned Lark In The Mornin would flounder in the mud, winning trainer Joseph O'Brien and owners Sean and Bernardine Mulryan seriously considered withdrawing after heavy overnight rain persisted through the morning. In the end they decided to take a chance and Lark In The Mornin duly did the rest.

"We thought he was coming here with a real live chance but so much rain fell last night that we actually had a conversation whether we'd run or not, but luckily we decided to," said O'Brien.

"I had a pretty strong view that he wanted better ground to be seen to best effect, but JJ Slevin gave him an excellent ride and found the freshest of the ground all the way around and had plenty in the locker jumping the last."

Although he was widely credited with preparing Ivanovich Gorbatov prior to his victory in the 2016 Triumph Hurdle, O'Brien's maiden festival success came three years later in this race, when Slevin steered Band Of Outlaws to a decisive victory, and Lark In The Mornin was every bit as smooth as he powered clear.

"I was worried big time about the rain," said the successful rider. "He's been getting stuck in the ground at home all winter so we were worried, but I had a spin around on Colonel Mustard in the Champion Hurdle earlier on and thought it wasn't quite as bad as it walked. It's Cheltenham and we had to let him take his chance.

"Joseph told me to be patient and try and grab some fresh ground and that's what we tried to do. It could have been frustrating but it turned out well in the end."

The winner had two lengths to spare over 80-1 shot Eagles Reign at the post with Ndaawi a further neck away in third. Harsh, a stablemate to the winner, was fourth at 40-1, while Miss Manzor ensured the first five home were all trained in Ireland.

There was a sad postscript as Ose Partir, who like the winner carried the colours of the Mulryans, suffered a fatal injury when brought down at the fourth hurdle.

Read these next:

Rich Ricci hails Gaelic Warrior as one of his best horses after 'flawed genius' finally delivers at the Cheltenham Festival

'He deserved his day in the sun' - super State Man holds off plucky Irish Point for commanding Champion Hurdle success

Lossiemouth 'is a Champion Hurdle mare' says Willie Mullins after dominant trainer lands opening day treble

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

