Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:47 Newcastle (A.W)

John Smith’s Cup entries Will Scarlet and Treble Tee land two feature handicaps for Simon and Ed Crisford

Will Scarlet: won the 1m2f handicap at Newcastle under Callum Rodriguez
Will Scarlet: won the 1m2f handicap at Newcastle under Callum RodriguezCredit: John Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)
Play11 ran
15:47 Newcastle (A.W)Flat Tapeta, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Treble Tee
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Back In Black
    fav13/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9El Matador
    13/2
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

John Smith’s Cup entries Will Scarlet and Treble Tee landed the two feature handicaps for Simon and Ed Crisford on day one of the Northumberland Plate meeting at Newcastle.

Will Scarlet initiated the double with a three-and-a-half-length win under Callum Rodriguez for the father-and-son team in the 1m2f handicap.

Rodriguez said: “He was comfortable at every stage and probably got first run on the field when we hit the straight. He went through the gears well.”

Treble Tee: bounced back to form in the mile handicap
Treble Tee: bounced back to form in the mile handicapCredit: John Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Treble Tee scored by a length and a quarter under 5lb claimer Mason Paetel on his first ride for the Crisfords in the Seaton Delaval Handicap over a mile.

Paetel said on Sky Sports Racing: “They went quite hard and it suited him. He got into a nice rhythm and he has plenty of ability. It was a great opportunity and I’m delighted to take it.”

Paddy Power cut Treble Tee to 12-1 (from 25) and William Hill shortened Will Scarlet to 20-1 (from 50) for the £200,000 handicap at York on July 11.

Double up

Ed Dunlop secured an across-the-cards double when Lord Ragnar struck by a short head in division one of the 7f maiden under Robert Havlin.

The rider was denied by a neck on odds-on favourite Cuban Heels in the 6f novice won by the John Butler-trained and Oisin Orr-ridden Caeruleus.

Dunlop teamed up with Ryan Moore for his first winner of the day when Sierra Sands landed the 6f handicap at Newmarket.

Mark Walford enjoyed a double in the final two races with I'm Dan Dare in the 5f handicap and Sassy Glory in the mile handicap.

Read more:

20-1 into 3-1 - and Richard Hughes has faith in gambled-on Northumberland Plate favourite 

Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 

How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

author image
Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

15:47 Newcastle (A.W)Play
JenningsBet In Kippax Seaton Delaval Handicap11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Treble Tee
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Back In Black
    fav13/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9El Matador
    13/2
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers