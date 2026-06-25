John Smith’s Cup entries Will Scarlet and Treble Tee land two feature handicaps for Simon and Ed Crisford

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John Smith’s Cup entries Will Scarlet and Treble Tee landed the two feature handicaps for Simon and Ed Crisford on day one of the Northumberland Plate meeting at Newcastle.

Will Scarlet initiated the double with a three-and-a-half-length win under Callum Rodriguez for the father-and-son team in the 1m2f handicap.

Rodriguez said: “He was comfortable at every stage and probably got first run on the field when we hit the straight. He went through the gears well.”

Treble Tee: bounced back to form in the mile handicap Credit: John Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Treble Tee scored by a length and a quarter under 5lb claimer Mason Paetel on his first ride for the Crisfords in the Seaton Delaval Handicap over a mile.

Paetel said on Sky Sports Racing: “They went quite hard and it suited him. He got into a nice rhythm and he has plenty of ability. It was a great opportunity and I’m delighted to take it.”

Paddy Power cut Treble Tee to 12-1 (from 25) and William Hill shortened Will Scarlet to 20-1 (from 50) for the £200,000 handicap at York on July 11.

Double up

Ed Dunlop secured an across-the-cards double when Lord Ragnar struck by a short head in division one of the 7f maiden under Robert Havlin.

The rider was denied by a neck on odds-on favourite Cuban Heels in the 6f novice won by the John Butler-trained and Oisin Orr-ridden Caeruleus .

Dunlop teamed up with Ryan Moore for his first winner of the day when Sierra Sands landed the 6f handicap at Newmarket.

Mark Walford enjoyed a double in the final two races with I'm Dan Dare in the 5f handicap and Sassy Glory in the mile handicap.

Read more:

20-1 into 3-1 - and Richard Hughes has faith in gambled-on Northumberland Plate favourite

Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week

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