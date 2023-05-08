'Joe is a master' - Fanning and Jim Goldie successfully reunite for the first time since Musselburgh fall

The last time Joe Fanning rode for Jim Goldie he was unshipped shortly after the start and fractured his shoulder, but ten months on the pair reunited for the first time since when One Last Hug landed the 6f handicap.

It was at Musselburgh last June when the Goldie-trained Braes Of Doune jinked to his left and unseated Fanning, putting the jockey out of action for almost eight months, but that horse's brother, One Last Hug, proved much more accommodating when winning by a length from the Ruth Carr-trained Freedom Flyer.

"Joe is a master," said Goldie. "Unfortunately my horse put him out for the year, and I didn't point out to him that this is a brother to the one who unseated him at Musselburgh.

"We know these things happen in racing and it was a great shame for him, but if he has the horse he's got plenty of ability has Joe. Horses relax for him and he gets them to switch off, and if you get this lad to switch off he'll always finish."

A winner of a 1m2f classified stakes almost three years, One Last Hug was managing just his second win in 46 starts over this much shorter trip and Goldie added: "It was over a mile and a quarter he won last time, but he's been showing a lot of speed recently and he's eventually got it right."

Fanning later doubled up on the Charlie Johnston-trained Abu Royal in the mile maiden.

Magical Morning

Morning Sun, formerly trained by Sir Michael Stoute, strode clear under Billy Garritty to land the feature 1m2f handicap on his second start for Keith Dalgleish.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.