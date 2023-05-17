Joe Anderson given ten-day ban after mistaking the winning post on 11-10 favourite at Worcester

Conditional Joe Anderson was banned for ten days after appearing to mistake the half-furlong marker for the winning post in the 2m handicap hurdle.

Anderson was aboard 11-10 favourite Trolley Boy for Neil Mulholland and was engaged in a tight finish with 16-1 shot Dasher Riley.

Harry Cobden, having his first ride for trainer Laura Morgan, looked to be getting the better of the market leader even before Anderson sat up in his irons.

Anderson resumed the drive before the line but lost out by half a length to Dasher Riley, who made a winning stable debut for Morgan.

The 26-year-old jockey, who rode out his 7lb claim last month, was given a ten-day suspension for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing on a horse who could have finished first.

How the incident unfolded

Dasher Riley (red cap) and Trolley Boy fight out the finish in the final half-furlong of the 2m handicap hurdle

Joe Anderson begins to sit up on Trolley Boy after passing the half-furlong pole

Harry Cobden continues in the drive position on Dasher Riley as Anderson begins to pull up Trolley Boy

Anderson begins to ride on Trolley Boy again as Dasher Riley's advantage increases

Dasher Riley prevails by half a length from Trolley Boy

Off the mark

Sir Jack West’s maiden success over fences helped Chris Ward and Deborah Cole record their first winner of the season in the 2m4f handicap chase.

The seven-year-old built on his chasing debut third at Warwick last time and Cole said: “He obviously needed to improve on that.

“He didn’t really school very well on Monday so we were hoping it was just the ground as he’s a good-to-firm horse and our ground is really wet."

The Warwickshire-based trainer added: “We’ve had a rough couple of weeks so let’s hope we can keep going forward.

"We’re only a very small team with a small amount of horses - we’ve probably got four or five to run during the summer."

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.