Five-timer helps Willie Mullins to new Irish record of 238 wins - with a month of the season to go

Captain Cody formed the middle leg of a Graded treble for Willie Mullins when he gave amateur jockey Jody Townend a memorable first Graded success over jumps in the Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle. Mullins enjoyed a five-timer across the card - and seven overall with a double at Cork - which powered him to a new Irish record of 238 wins for the season - eclipsing his own high-water mark of 237 set last season.



Townend, the sister of champion jockey Paul, has cultivated a formidable partnership with the six-year-old, this being the third victory they've paired up for. After being held up in the rear, Captain Cody began to circle the field as they turned for home and hit the front after the second-last when stablemate Anotherway took a fall when travelling menacingly.

Despite a slight mistake at the last, Captain Cody thundered six-and-half lengths clear to satisfy odds of 17-2, with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Mossy Fen Park back in second.

"Jody was very good," Mullins said. "She minded her own business and kept him balanced and jumping. She's always there riding winners all the time for us. When you consider how light she is, she must have to carry a stone and a half of lead every day."

Mirazur West followed up for Mullins in the next when landing the Grade 2 Donohue Marquees Novice Hurdle under Mark Walsh.

Owned by JP McManus, Mirazur West was a promising bumper runner but was met with defeat twice in his first three starts over hurdles, including when third at Naas three weeks ago.

However, he was the subject of sustained market support and those who took his 9-4 odds would not have had much cause for concern as Walsh dictated matters from the outset, with the six-year-old producing a smart turn of foot after two out to win by four and a half lengths from the Con O'Keeffe-trained Kilbarry Saint.

Mullins landed an across the card seven-timer, with five coming at the Meath venue including debutant Kopek Des Bordes , who was mightily impressive in landing the concluding €100,000 George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper.

Willie Mullins' magnificent seven-timer

1.25 Fairyhouse: Rath Gaul Boy (8-11)

1.45 Cork: Sir Gerhard (1-5)

2.35 Fairyhouse: Jade De Grugy (7-4)

3.10 Fairyhouse: Captain Cody (17-2)

3.30 Cork: Asterion Forlonge (1-4)

3.45 Fairyhouse: Mirazur West (9-4)

5.30 Fairyhouse: Kopek Des Bordes (15-8)

Nephew survives inquiry

Captains Nephew (right) gets the better of Mount Frisco to strike at Listed level Credit: Getty Images

Captains Nephew came out on the right side of a thrilling protracted battle with Mount Frisco to land the BoyleSports Listed Novice Handicap Chase under James O'Sullivan for trainer Philip Rothwell, who continues his excellent campaign with a 36th winner of the season.

Mount Frisco seemed to be regaining the upper hand 100 yards from the line but Captains Nephew fought tenaciously to wrestle back the advantage and win by half a length at odds of 10-1, with the pair pulling 31 lengths clear of the field.

The two runners got quite close as they were trading blows after the last and the winner had to survive a stewards' inquiry.

Rothwell said: "Tom [Doran, owner] has been a great supporter of mine. Our yard is growing over the last two years and due to a hard-working team at home, things are going brilliantly. We had five seconds in January and a winner and then a quiet February but we've been saving our horses for Fairyhouse and Punchestown.

"He just didn't see out his race at Thurles the last day, I'd say the track was too quick for him. His form up to then has been mighty and this is the race I'd had in mind for him for a fair while."

