Jockey suspended, trainer fined and horse banned from running for 40 days under non-trier rule

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Jack Tudor was handed a 14-day suspension and Christian Williams was hit with a £3,000 fine after stewards deemed Annual Invitation to be a non-trier in division two of the 2m maiden hurdle.

Sent off at 50-1, the five-year-old finished just over 24 lengths behind the winner, Final Surprise, but officials launched an investigation after stating that he was "held up off the back of the field until after jumping the third last hurdle", before passing two horses into fifth on his third start over hurdles.

An inquiry was held following the conclusion of the race, and the report said: "Tudor was suspended and Williams was fined for schooling and conditioning the horse on the racecourse on what was the gelding’s third run over hurdles. The instructions given were focused on getting the gelding to finish the race."

After listening to the case of Tudor, who described the gelding as a "very keen going sort who is difficult to ride at home", and Williams, who was interviewed via telephone, the pair were handed their respective punishments, while Annual Invitation was also suspended from running in any race for 40 days.

Skelton strikes again

Champion trainer Dan Skelton started the new campaign in the same way he ended the last when Joyeux Machin landed the feature Staffordshire Plate and formed the middle leg of a treble for the yard.

Skelton has made it clear he intends to attempt to break Martin Pipe's record of 243 winners in a single campaign, and he made the perfect start with Trigg winning division one of the 2m maiden hurdle and Pony Soprano successful in the 2m5f handicap chase.

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