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Reportstoday
13:55 Uttoxeter

Jockey suspended, trainer fined and horse banned from running for 40 days under non-trier rule

Jack Tudor: has landed the stable job at David Pipe's yard
Jack Tudor: suspended for 14 days after his ride on Annual InvitationCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play7 ran
13:55 UttoxeterHurdle Turf, Maiden
Distance: 2mClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Final Surprise
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Evening Tess
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Kingofthefrontier
    18/5
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Jack Tudor was handed a 14-day suspension and Christian Williams was hit with a £3,000 fine after stewards deemed Annual Invitation to be a non-trier in division two of the 2m maiden hurdle.

Sent off at 50-1, the five-year-old finished just over 24 lengths behind the winner, Final Surprise, but officials launched an investigation after stating that he was "held up off the back of the field until after jumping the third last hurdle", before passing two horses into fifth on his third start over hurdles. 

An inquiry was held following the conclusion of the race, and the report said: "Tudor was suspended and Williams was fined for schooling and conditioning the horse on the racecourse on what was the gelding’s third run over hurdles. The instructions given were focused on getting the gelding to finish the race."

After listening to the case of Tudor, who described the gelding as a "very keen going sort who is difficult to ride at home", and Williams, who was interviewed via telephone, the pair were handed their respective punishments, while Annual Invitation was also suspended from running in any race for 40 days. 

Skelton strikes again

Champion trainer Dan Skelton started the new campaign in the same way he ended the last when Joyeux Machin landed the feature Staffordshire Plate and formed the middle leg of a treble for the yard.

Skelton has made it clear he intends to attempt to break Martin Pipe's record of 243 winners in a single campaign, and he made the perfect start with Trigg winning division one of the 2m maiden hurdle and Pony Soprano successful in the 2m5f handicap chase.

Read more:

'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as magnificent Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad 

Bow Echo one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in some time - but there's one in behind who could soon thrive 

1,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender

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Lambourn correspondent

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13:55 UttoxeterPlay
Support The Stoke City Foundation "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race) (Div II)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Final Surprise
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Evening Tess
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Kingofthefrontier
    18/5
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