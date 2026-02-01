Racing Post logo
Jockey given 14-day ban after mistaking winning post and throwing away victory in bumper

Stephen Connor (yellow cap) eases up on Royal Hillsborough while Moonverrin and Fin
Stephen Connor (yellow cap) eases up on Royal Hillsborough while Finian Maguire is hard at work on MoonverrinCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play9 ran
16:27 LeopardstownNH Flat Turf, Grade 2
Distance: 2mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Moonverrin
    20/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Royal Hillsborough
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Tiktok Casey
    28/1
The drama did not stop in the final race on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival as Stephen Connor looked to have the race won aboard 9-1 shot Royal Hillsborough before easing up and gifting victory to Moonverrin.

Connor and the Stuart Crawford-trained six-year-old Royal Hillsborough looked booked for a first success under rules in the 2m mares' bumper as the pair charged between Moonverrin and Tiktok Casey in the final furlong. 

A total of €11,179 was traded at 1.01 on Betfair, but the rider eased up in the dying strides and allowed Finny Maguire on Moonverrin to get back up and score by a short head at 20-1 for Martin Hassett. There was a further length and a half back to Tiktok Casey in third.

Connor was handed a 14-day ban after reporting to the clerk of the scales that he had glanced up at the big screen and thought the 50-yard marker was the winning post.

"That's life and stuff like that happens in life sometimes," said owner Trevor Campbell. "The mare has run a smashing race and Stevie [Connor] just came in and held his hands up and apologised. Everyone makes mistakes. I hold nothing against him at all."

In a taxing race, the 9-4 favourite Brosna Shine could only manage fifth and the Cheltenham winner Celestial Tune was pulled up.

As it happened

Royal Hillsborough (yellow cap) emerges with a strong late run in between runners
Royal Hillsborough (yellow cap) emerges with a strong late run between rivalsCredit: Racing TV
Stephen Connor (yellow cap) appeared to ease up on Royal Hillsborough after hitting the front int he final stages
Stephen Connor (yellow cap) appears to ease up after hitting the frontCredit: Racing TV
Finian Macguire and Moonverrin are given another chance at victory as the post looms
Finian Macguire and Moonverrin (near) are given another shot at victory as the post loomsCredit: Racing TV
Moonverrin lands the concluding bumper at Leopardstown in a dramatic photo-finish
Moonverrin surges back past Royal HillsboroughCredit: Racing TV

