Jockey given 14-day ban after mistaking winning post and throwing away victory in bumper
The drama did not stop in the final race on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival as Stephen Connor looked to have the race won aboard 9-1 shot Royal Hillsborough before easing up and gifting victory to Moonverrin.
Connor and the Stuart Crawford-trained six-year-old Royal Hillsborough looked booked for a first success under rules in the 2m mares' bumper as the pair charged between Moonverrin and Tiktok Casey in the final furlong.
A total of €11,179 was traded at 1.01 on Betfair, but the rider eased up in the dying strides and allowed Finny Maguire on Moonverrin to get back up and score by a short head at 20-1 for Martin Hassett. There was a further length and a half back to Tiktok Casey in third.
Connor was handed a 14-day ban after reporting to the clerk of the scales that he had glanced up at the big screen and thought the 50-yard marker was the winning post.
"That's life and stuff like that happens in life sometimes," said owner Trevor Campbell. "The mare has run a smashing race and Stevie [Connor] just came in and held his hands up and apologised. Everyone makes mistakes. I hold nothing against him at all."
In a taxing race, the 9-4 favourite Brosna Shine could only manage fifth and the Cheltenham winner Celestial Tune was pulled up.
