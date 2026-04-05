Jockey given 12-day ban after riding finish and easing down on joint-favourite with a circuit remaining

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Callum Pritchard's hopes of becoming champion conditional jockey this season were dealt a blow when he was handed a 12-day suspension for easing down on his mount with a circuit remaining.

Pritchard, 25, who was riding 2-1 joint-favourite Sweet Nightingale , cleared the final fence with one circuit left in the 3m1½f novice handicap chase and looked back on his three rivals when approaching the winning post.

Sweet Nightingale was around seven lengths clear at that point, but Pritchard was soon caught when he casually crossed the line and the pair then found themselves at the back of the pack.

Pritchard managed to regroup and finish the contest, but Sweet Nightingale had to settle for third, ten lengths behind the 4-1 Tom Gretton-trained winner Milan Milos , ridden by Conor O'Farrell.

Pritchard is enjoying his best campaign, having registered 39 victories this term, seven more than he achieved last season, and sits seven wins behind Tristan Durrell, who leads the conditionals' championship.

In January, he teamed up with Philip Hobbs and Johnson White to land the Peter Marsh Handicap Chase with Imperial Saint at Haydock.

The stewards' report read: "Callum Pritchard, the rider of Sweet Nightingale, placed third, had appeared to mistake the race distance. Having established a reasonable lead on the run to the line with a circuit to race, he prematurely eased and thereafter only commenced the race having passed the winning post with a circuit to run.

"After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, the rider was suspended for 12 days."

Racing Post in-running comment:

In touch with leaders, headway 5th, pressed leader 7th, led 10th, went clear when jockey rode finish circuit too soon 12th, eased and headed with one circuit to go, soon lost second, pressed leader 4 out, not fluent 2 out, weakened approaching last (op 11/4 tchd 15/8 and tchd 3/1)

Callum Pritchard begins to ease down on Sweet Nightingale approaching the 'finish' line

The pair still hold the lead as the field continues riding on to their final circuit

But Sweet Nightingale quickly drops behind, eventually finishing third, beaten ten lengths

Feature success

Elsewhere at Plumpton, Emma Lavelle's good form continued when Indemnity landed the feature Sussex Champion Hurdle under Ben Jones.

The six-year-old, previously fourth of six at Kempton in December, defeated Aj's Diamond by five and a half lengths to provide his trainer with her sixth winner from 19 runners in the past two weeks.

Read more:

Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win

'Wow, that was something else' - Willie Mullins blown away by scintillating Grade 2 win for novice hurdler

Former work-rider banned for punching a horse before a race and threatening to knock out trainer's son

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