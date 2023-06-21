Racing Post logo
17:00 Ascot

Jimi Hendrix rocks Royal Hunt Cup rivals to lead home 1-2 for Chelsea Thoroughbreds and Ralph Beckett

Jimi Hendrix: 22-1 winner of the Royal Hunt Cup
Jimi Hendrix: 22-1 winner of the Royal Hunt Cup
Owners Chelsea Thoroughbreds recorded a rare 1-2 in the Royal Hunt Cup as Jimi Hendrix struck at odds of 22-1 in the famous handicap ahead of Sonny Liston.

Rossa Ryan delivered the four-year-old's challenge early and he flew clear of his rivals on the far side and kept on as his Ralph Beckett-trained stablemate finished best of the group on the stands side.

Jimi Hendrix was recording a second win of the season having landed Newbury's Spring Cup in April and the Beckett forecast was 500-1. The exacta on the Tote paid out at £423.36 to a £1 stake.

Beckett, enjoying a fourth success at the meeting, told ITV Racing: "Jimi Hendrix was a little bit unlucky in the Britannia last year, he got loose on the lead and got run down late. We hadn't planned to make the running that day either.

Rossa Ryan riding Jimi Hendrix win the Royal Hunt Cup on day two of Royal Ascot
Rossa Ryan rides Jimi Hendrix to victory in the Royal Hunt Cup on day two of Royal AscotCredit: Alan Crowhurst

"He likes it here, I thought he'd win the Cambridgeshire but I shall be keeping him away from the Rowley Mile for now - that's for certain. He's always threatened to win one of these.

He added of 25-1 second Sonny Liston: "I was thrilled to bits with him, it was great and he'll probably go for the John Smith's Cup."

The success was a second at Rossa Ryan, who praised the training performance from Beckett.

"He's a genius," he said. "We fancied Jimi Hendrix in the Lincoln and it didn't go right then we fancied him in the Spring Cup. Then we ran him quick and Newmarket didn't suit but he's been freshened him up lovely. 

"It's credit to him and everyone at Kimpton [Down Stables], I get the easy job of riding them but it's the lads behind the scenes who do all the work. This one's for them."

Awaal finished third and Aerion Power took fourth at odds of 40-1.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 21 June 2023Last updated 17:38, 21 June 2023
