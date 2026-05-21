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Reportstoday
14:20 Musselburgh

Jim Goldie continues hot May form with treble before Royal Ascot winner's return on Saturday

Jim Goldie after American Affair gave him a first Royal Ascot victory in the King Charles III Stakes
Jim Goldie: enjoyed a treble on the cardCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play5 ran
14:20 MusselburghFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2mClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Gallus Norman
    2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Bronte Beach
    fav7/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Zimmerman
    5/2
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Jim Goldie’s hot streak continued as he landed a treble on the card.

The Lanarkshire-based trainer had already enjoyed a double at Ayr on Wednesday, and the three winners took his tally for May to ten.

Gallus Norman kicked things off by going one better than on his previous start, with the step back up in trip helping Eireann Cagney secure his first success since January in the 2m amateur jockeys’ handicap.

"Paul Mulrennan rang me before the race and told me he would handle the step up in trip as long as he settles," Cagney told Racing TV.

"I was speaking to Jim and the team before and we said keep it simple; just jump out of the gates and get him to relax. I tried to give him a breather down the back but this horse had other ideas."

Sent off the 1-3 favourite, Krissy then made all under Rhys Elliott to win the 1m1f handicap by seven and a half lengths, before Alpine Sierra completed the treble when taking the 1m4½f handicap under Lauren Young.

Easterby masterclass 

Tim Easterby saddled the first two home in the £30,000 5f maiden.

Even-money favourite Cailin Aine held off a strong challenge from Furturra to win by a length and a quarter under Connor Beasley.

Course specialist 

The Grant Tuer-trained Bellarchi has now recorded five of her 12 wins at Musselburgh, the latest success coming in the 7f handicap.

The five-year-old, who struggled from a poor draw at Chester last time, registered her third course win of the year with a four-and-a-quarter-length success under Oliver Stammers.

Join Racing Post+ Ultimate now and use the code DIXON20 to get 20% off for a whole year and get exclusive access to Martin Dixon's fantastic insight. Only available on annual subscriptions. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30, 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends, you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.

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14:20 MusselburghPlay
Watch On Racing TV Amateur Jockeys' Handicap5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Gallus Norman
    2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Bronte Beach
    fav7/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Zimmerman
    5/2
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