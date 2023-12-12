Jetara continues progress with Listed Punchestown success, plus Elixir D'Ainay defies 1,372-day absence

Just over a week after being recognised for her contribution to the industry at the HRI Awards, Jessica Harrington was in the winner's enclosure after Jetara landed the feature William Hill-sponsored mares' novice hurdle.

This Listed success over hurdles for the Gerry McGrath homebred added to her Listed bumper win at Navan just over a year ago and showed how much she has progressed over hurdles this season.

In the hands of Sean O'Keeffe, she won the 2m3½f contest going away by six lengths from the previously unbeaten A Penny A Hundred. A second-season novice, Jetara is qualified to run in the 2m mares' novice hurdle at Cheltenham in March, although Harrington doesn't seem keen to go down that path.

She said: "She was good. She had the experience from last season, and unlike the rest of the family she seems to go on that heavy ground. She's hardy now and a lot stronger. She quickened up great.

"She might get an entry at Christmas, but I don't really want to go for the mares' novice at Cheltenham as it's only two miles. Anything over two and a half is fine and I might even try to find something over three miles in England. If she was to have a spring target, I would prefer the two-and-a-half-mile Grade 1 at Fairyhouse for her.'

Elixir revival

There cannot be too many horses in training whose last run came before the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020. Step forward Elixir D'Ainay , last seen disputing the lead at the second-last when knocked over by wayward stable companion Asterion Forlonge in the 2020 Supreme Novices' Hurdle won by Shishkin.

The patience shown in getting him back to the track paid immediate dividends when he landed the 2m1f conditions hurdle for Willie Mullins, Mark Walsh and JP McManus, and the winning owner's racing manager Frank Berry said jumping fences will be in his near future.

That victory was the third leg of a treble for Mullins, with Paul Townend having won the 2m7½f beginners' chase on Embassy Gardens and the 2m3½f maiden hurdle on Blizzard Of Oz .

Tower of strength

Things may be quieter now for Conna trainer Jimmy Mangan than in the days of Grand National hero Monty's Pass and Galway Plate winner Stroll Home, but the veteran trainer may well have another smart prospect in Spillane's Tower , who landed a dramatic rated novice chase.

The five-runner contest developed into a sprint from early in the straight and pretty much into a two-horse race after leaders Captain Conby and Firm Footings collided jumping the second-last. Under Mark Walsh, Spillane's Tower had to find plenty from the final fence but saw off the renewed effort of Firm Footings by a head.

Mangan said: "I would rather have had a good gallop but he has a bit of class and he's certainly not slow."

Owner JP McManus completed a treble of his own when the Philip Rothwell-trained Duffys Getaway landed the 3m handicap hurdle under Simon Torrens.

