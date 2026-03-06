Jason Watson stretchered into ambulance after parade-ring incident at Newcastle

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jason Watson was taken away in an ambulance after a freak incident in the parade ring before the 6f novice at Newcastle on Friday evening.

Bucklow Hill was unruly in the preliminaries and was involved in an incident that left both his groom, Rachael Sydenham, and Watson injured. Screens were erected quickly around Watson.

The three-year-old, who had won on his sole start, had two handlers in the parade ring and reportedly flipped over when Watson tried to mount him, resulting in the jockey hitting the railings. Bucklow Hill then went underneath the rail, broke loose and struck another railing.

Trainer Charlie Hills provided a positive update on Sydenham and Watson, who was placed on a stretcher before being taken to hospital.

Hills told the Racing Post: "I've just spoken to Rachael and Jason. Rachael seems fine, just a little bit bruised, and she seems in good spirits. The horse is fine too.

"I also spoke to Jason and he's got a sore leg. He's going to let me know more, but that's all I know right now. I was watching it on TV, so I wasn't too sure what happened."

Clerk of the course Joe Gibson also offered a positive update.

Gibson said: "Jason was conscious and talking throughout the whole incident and he's been taken to hospital for further assessment, which is good.

"I haven't seen a replay yet and my view was impeded by those in the parade ring, so I wouldn't like to comment at this stage on what happened."

