Jason Watson off the mark for the season in Britain after serving ban for testing positive in Bahrain

Jason Watson rode his first winner since his comeback from a ban for returning a positive test when helping Nights Over Egypt get off the mark at the 12th attempt in the second division of the 6f handicap.

Watson spent a month on the sidelines and missed the Lincoln meeting after being found in breach of the Bahrain Turf Club’s rules due to taking what he believed was a sleeping tablet to assist with insomnia during his stint in the Middle East.

The Rebecca Menzies-trained Nights Of Egypt, Watson’s first British winner of the year, is owned by the Horse Watcher syndicate run by Chris Dixon, who is also the jockey’s agent.

Dixon said: “He was out in Bahrain and everyone knows what happened there in the end. For a lot of jockeys this time of year can be frustrating. It’s slow to get going again. He’s got plenty of support but you always want to get that first winner on the board.

“When you’ve been away, they’ve got a bit of ground to make up and get started but Jason will do that. He’s come back very fit, strong and fresh and I think he’ll have a good season.”

Bailey's best

Liam Bailey surpassed his previous two seasons' total of seven winners when Clansman landed the 1m4f handicap under Billy Garritty to provide the trainer with his eighth turf success of the season.

Warrior steps up

Atherstone Warrior was fourth in the Brockelsby and became the first juvenile to win from the opening two-year-old turf race of 2024 when justifying 7-4 favouritism in the 5f maiden.

