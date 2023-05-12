Jamie Hamilton the main man in Lincolnshire as rider completes a swift double

Jamie Hamilton completed a swift double on favourites at the Lincolnshire track of which the most notable was the gritty triumph of Betty Balloo in the 3m handicap chase.

Tim Easterby's mare was strong in the market at 9-4 as well as strong in the race when seeing off the gutsy Frenchy Du Large on the run-in.

Hamilton had earlier partnered Carrarea to a welcome first success in the 2m maiden hurdle for Mark Walford after looking likely to be swamped in the straight.

The 4-7 chance handled a drop back in trip and could well run up a sequence.

He said: "I came here today with four good rides and it's great two of them have won."

O'Brien on top

Fergal O'Brien continued his impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign when Kingfast ran out a convincing winner of the opening conditional jockeys' novice handicap hurdle under Jack Hogan.

As is customary in these races, they went off quick enough in the 2m½f contest and as a consequence the race fell apart in the home straight, allowing Kingfast to nip up the rail before going clear after the last.

The victory of the 11-2 chance came hard on the heels of the success of Surtitle for the stable at Huntingdon to move on to eight for the season already.

Hogan, 23, told Racing TV: "My first intention was to make the running, but we missed the break a little which was no bad thing as they went so fast. He didn't get home over further last time so I would say a strong-run two miles suits him well."

