James Tate enjoys 500th winner as Veiled Illusion gets off the mark

James Tate enjoyed a landmark 500th winner when Veiled Illusion justified 100-30 favouritism in the 7f novice.

The son of Kodiac made a successful all-weather debut to get off the mark at the third attempt.

Tate sent out his first winner in December 2011 when Dark Falcon, in the same white and red silks of Saeed Manana carried to victory by Hollie Doyle aboard Veiled Illusion, landed a Southwell maiden.

The Newmarket trainer was closer to home for the third and final day of Book 1 of the October Yearling Sales at Tattersalls rather than at Lingfield. He said: “We watched on the TV at the sales with Saeed Manana, which was fun.”

“My wife totted up the numbers a few days ago and said we were nearly at 500, so she’s been keeping an eye out.

“We’ve had three winners in France. We won a Group 3 with Hey Gaman, a Listed with Second Generation and Far Above won the Listed Prix Kistena at Deauville. Those three makes it 500.”

Of his 497th domestic winner, Tate added: “He showed plenty of speed on his debut over seven furlongs and then over six he was a bit shown up. Back to seven today was good.

“Hollie had to use her brain having not broken very well and been stuck on the outside, but they didn’t go too quick. She made all the right decisions as usual and gave him a nice ride.”

Eight of Tate’s 500 winners have been in Group races. He said: “You want as many good winners as possible, so hopefully it's onwards and upwards.”

Shock winner

Master Franca beat only one of his nine rivals on his handicap debut at Yarmouth last month but the Hugo Palmer-trained 40-1 shot improved markedly to record a first success in the 7f nursery under David Probert.

The jockey completed a double aboard the Patrick Chamings-trained Magical Dragon in the second division of the 1m2f handicap.

