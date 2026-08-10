James Fanshawe's juvenile team in rich form as debutants strike in first two races

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James Fanshawe's two-year-old team are in fine form after newcomers Tikka and Tredegar Square took the opening two races in impressive style under Danny Muscutt.

Tikka, a daughter of Sealiway, went clear of her rivals in the final furlong before scoring easily by three lengths from the favourite Rhythm Of My Heart in the 7f fillies' maiden for owners Fred Archer Racing.

Fanshawe said: “Tikka has always been a nice filly, but you never know what you’re facing first time out. She travelled well and won nicely, so it's great for her owners."

Tredegar Square, who races for owner-breeders Jan and Peter Hopper , followed the example of his stablemate when winning by two and a quarter lengths in the 7f maiden.

Fanshawe said: “He'd be a little bit more immature than Tikka, but that family has been great for the yard. He did it nicely as well. I still think he’s hopefully got a bit of physical improvement as well. I thought they both won well.”

Hat-trick for Senor

Senor Cortez completed a hat-trick when winning the feature 2m handicap under Jack Callan to give trainer John Butler a double.

The 9-1 shot had no problem defying a 4lb rise for his most recent victory at Lingfield, scoring by five and a half lengths from Maxident.

Butler struck earlier with Fallacious Promise, who improved on his course second last month to land the mile handicap by three lengths under Luke Morris.

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