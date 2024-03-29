James Doyle heading for Dubai on a high after striking on Inspiritus for Roger Varian

James Doyle rode his first winner for Roger Varian since linking up with the Newmarket trainer and he did it in appropriate colours when Inspiritus landed the Vase Middle Distance Handicap.

Coming off a pace set by his old rival Bystander, the 4-1 chance swept off the bend to score in convincing fashion from Civil Law in the silks of the Varian Racing VII syndicate.

Doyle looked in a hurry to get to Gatwick to get on his evening flight to Dubai where his two mounts include the Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov in the Dubai Gold Cup.

Syndicate member Chris Fahy said: "Most of us are Highclere Racing people and that must be our biggest payday in these colours winning a £65,000 race. The fast pace suited the horse and James Doyle gave a masterclass."

It was a third win in as many days for Doyle since he returned to action at Kempton last Wednesday. He said: "I've ridden winners for a few of these members in the past and it was nice to do it again."

First for Orr

Oisin Orr was another Meydan-bound jockey to warm up with a winner when Aqwaam swept home in the All Weather Vase Marathon. The two-miler looked at the mercy of Diamond Bay but the Ian Williams-trained grey managed to end a string of placed efforts.

Aqwaam and Oisin Orr after their Lingfield victory Credit: Mark Cranham



Orr, who was registering his first winner at the track on the 4-1 joint favourite, said: "I'm flying out of Heathrow at 10pm to ride Spirit Dancer in the Sheema Classic. He's a fantastic horse and I'm looking forward to it."

Like the old days

There was an official crowd figure of 9,262 crammed into the track, which was reminiscent of the all-weather finals day of old when many Irish visitors were in attendance.

Members of the Blessingndisguise partnership were on hand to witness the victory of Raknah in the 7f fillies' handicap for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley, who was riding his first winner at the track.

Syndicate member Peter Blessing said: "We were worried about the trip but the fast pace helped."

Poignant win

The success of God Of Thunder in the opening apprentice handicap was poignant as it came just three days after the death of his part-owner Ron Gander.

Wrecking Ball Paul tried to make all in the maximum 16-runner field but he set the race up for the winner, ridden by Alec Voikhansky.

Trainer Richard Hannon said: "Ron died on Tuesday after an accident at home. He was a lovely man and a big supporter of British racing. I'm sure he was helping God Of Thunder home today."

God of Thunder and Alec Voikhansky head for victory Credit: Mark Cranham



The 5lb claimer Voikhansky moved on to 49 career wins and is hoping to get to the landmark 50 on Monday. He said: "I just need one more winner now and when that happens we'll have a little party."

Hannon doubled up when Bosh landed the All Weather Vase Sprint under Sean Levey, who said: "Everyone loves Bosh at home and he's a real old yard favourite."

Levey completed a double of his own when Pandora's Gift blasted home for Stuart Williams in the Vase Three-Year-Old Handicap.

Cool Queally

A slow early pace in the All Weather Vase Mile Handicap was no problem for Tom Queally, who came from nearly last to first on Cephalus to run down Dingle.

The 100-30 favourite was not even in the mix for the £65,000 contest until he registered his third win at the track seven days previously.

The winner had started his winning spree off a mark of 57 at the track in December and was scoring off a mark 24lb higher. Trainer Gary Moore said: "Tom knows what he's doing."

