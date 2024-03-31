Jade De Grugy gets going late to deny stablemate in the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle

Jade De Grugy defeated stablemate Spindleberry to give trainer Willie Mullins a third successive win in the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Racing in the pale blue and white silks of Kenny Alexander made famous by Honeysuckle, Jade De Grugy finished with a flourish having initially taken time to gather herself when asked for an effort by jockey Paul Townend.

Mullins was always likely to add this Grade 1 to his tally for the season with ten of the 17 runners housed at his Closutton yard. For much of the race it was Fun Fun Fun , ridden by his son, Patrick, who led the way as one by one the challengers thinned out behind.

Jetara , for Jessica Harrington, committed past Fun Fun Fun turning for home but she was immediately challenged by Spindleberry, while in behind Jade De Grugy travelled ominously well.

Jade De Grugy and Paul Townend after winning the Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse Credit: Patrick McCann

Jumping the penultimate hurdle, Jade De Grugy was untidy and looked to be going nowhere for a few strides as Spindleberry mastered Jetara and led over the last.

However, her time in front was fleeting as Jade De Grugy, who had lost her unbeaten record when fourth at the Cheltenham Festival last time, swooped on by to take the prize.

Read this next:

'We've had a traumatic few days' - Constitution Hill in veterinary hospital to monitor suspected colic

Who remains in contention for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday?

Irish Grand National tips: 'Willie Mullins has laid him out for this for a long time' - why this horse can win

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.