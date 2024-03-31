Racing Post logo
14:35 Fairyhouse

Jade De Grugy gets going late to deny stablemate in the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle

Jade De Grugy and Paul Townend (right) alongside third-placed Jetara in the Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse
Jade De Grugy and Paul Townend (right) jump into contention at the last hurdleCredit: Patrick McCann
Play17 ran
14:35 Fairyhouse2m 4f Hurdle, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2m 4fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Jade De Grugy
    fav7/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    15Spindleberry
    25/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Jetara
    11/4

Jade De Grugy defeated stablemate Spindleberry to give trainer Willie Mullins a third successive win in the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Racing in the pale blue and white silks of Kenny Alexander made famous by Honeysuckle, Jade De Grugy finished with a flourish having initially taken time to gather herself when asked for an effort by jockey Paul Townend.

Mullins was always likely to add this Grade 1 to his tally for the season with ten of the 17 runners housed at his Closutton yard. For much of the race it was Fun Fun Fun, ridden by his son, Patrick, who led the way as one by one the challengers thinned out behind.

Jetara, for Jessica Harrington, committed past Fun Fun Fun turning for home but she was immediately challenged by Spindleberry, while in behind Jade De Grugy travelled ominously well.

Jade De Grugy and Paul Townend after winning the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse
Jade De Grugy and Paul Townend after winning the Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle at FairyhouseCredit: Patrick McCann

Jumping the penultimate hurdle, Jade De Grugy was untidy and looked to be going nowhere for a few strides as Spindleberry mastered Jetara and led over the last.

However, her time in front was fleeting as Jade De Grugy, who had lost her unbeaten record when fourth at the Cheltenham Festival last time, swooped on by to take the prize.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 31 March 2024inReports

Last updated 14:57, 31 March 2024

