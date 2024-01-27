Jade De Grugy 7-2 for Cheltenham glory as Willie Mullins makes it six of the best with Fairyhouse treble

There may have been bigger fish frying at Cheltenham and Doncaster, but the Willie Mullins team on duty at home did their bit as Jade De Grugy headlined a treble for the champion trainer at Fairyhouse and put herself bang in the middle of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle picture at Cheltenham.

The Grade 3 SBK Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle has been kind to Kenny Alexander as Honeysuckle and Minella Melody carried his colours to victory in it, and Jade De Grugy looks as if she is destined for bigger things having scampered away for an emphatic victory under Brian Hayes.

Just as was the case at Leopardstown, she finished strongly and pulled six and a half lengths clear of stablemate A Penny A Hundred to earn a quote of 7-2 with Boylesports for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle. She is now co-favourite with Brighterdaysahead and Dysart Enos, who does her thing at Doncaster on Sunday.

David Casey was pleased. Mullins' right-hand man said Cheltenham was on the agenda, as was the Grade 1 at Fairyhouse over Easter, which Ashroe Diamond won last year.

Casey said: "She was very impressive. She did things right all the way and she jumps brilliant. She travelled and quickened up in the straight. Brian was very happy with her.

"She's a very sensible mare and always did everything right. We're delighted with her. She has the race at Cheltenham and the Grade 1 back here as well afterwards. There is a short gap between them, but I'd imagine they will be the two targets."

Hayes was equally impressed. "Paul [Townend] told me that she saves her best for the track and she showed that again here today," he said. "She gave me a lovely feel and it was a very nice performance."

Happy man: Willie Mullins has three winners at Fairyhouse Credit: Patrick McCann

Hayes proved himself to be the supersub with Townend and Danny and Patrick Mullins needed elsewhere as he also steered Western Diego to victory in the 2m maiden hurdle. He didn't look an easy ride, but Hayes made it look easy.

Casey said of the 11-8 favourite: "He's a keen-going sort and he would have improved plenty for his first run. He did settle better today with the run under his belt. He's going the right direction anyway."

The Mullins three-timer was completed in the bumper when Argento Boy , with Jody Townend in the Galopin Des Champs silks, easing clear for a seven-length success at evens.

Casey said: "Jody said he was a bit lazy in front. I think when he learns more and learns how to race properly he'll be a decent horse. I thought it was a good performance today and he stretched well in the straight. The further he was going the better he was going."

Argento Boy made it six winners on the day for the Closutton team with two at Cheltenham and one at Doncaster.

Ultimate course specialist

Where's Frankie ? Well, most of the time he's at Fairyhouse.

Making his eighth appearance in a row at the venue, Where's Frankie landed his fourth course success in the 3m2f handicap chase under the stylish Danny Gilligan. He's never won anywhere else.

Karl Thornton: "He just loves it around here" Credit: Patrick McCann

Winning trainer Karl Thornton said: "He just loves it around here. The last day over hurdles he pulled something early on and we've done a bit of physio and acupuncture on him since. We schooled him yesterday and I said he should be right enough.

"He loves those staying trips and we may as well just keep coming back here with him. The handicap chase for horses rated 0-140 here on Easter Monday is probably tailor-made for him. It's a couple of weeks earlier than usual, so he might get softer ground there and it might be safe enough."

Cromwell and Flanagan double up

Gavin Cromwell and Sean Flanagan teamed up for a double on the day. Midnight It Is won the opening 2m1½f handicap chase at 5-1, while Now Is The Hour gained compensation for rotten luck at Limerick when taking the 2m4f maiden hurdle.

He was clear and coasting to success at Limerick over Christmas only to come down at the second-last, but he made amends in decisive fashion.

Magic Moore

The award for ride of the day at Fairyhouse went to Niall Moore for his never-say-die attitude on Jeriko De Baune in the 3m handicap hurdle, swooping late to grab Duffys Getaway close home at odds of 10-1 for trainer Philip Fenton.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.