Jackie Oh banishes Royal Ascot blowout with impressive Rathbride Stakes win

The Group 3 Rathbride Stakes promised to be an intriguing contest and while it was up for grabs at the furlong pole, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Jackie Oh eventually blew the competition away with a devastating turn of foot to sprint three lengths clear under Colin Keane at 3-1.

It seemed like the finish would to be fought out between Jackie Oh, Goldana and Village Voice, but when Keane asked his mount a serious question she responded powerfully to blast away from runner-up Village Voice, recording her first success since her debut win at Naas back in March.

The three-year-old finished less than six lengths behind Tahiyra in the Irish 1,000 Guineas when fifth on her penultimate start and was well-fancied on handicap debut in the Sandringham but found the quick ground difficult to handle, eventually finishing 20th under Ryan Moore. The slight step up in trip coupled with the soft going at Gowran seemed to work the oracle and she proved a different proposition.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: "Colin gave her a lovely ride. The ground is probably important to her. It’s an important bracket to get with her pedigree and 1m1f or 1m2f is probably her trip."

The daughter of Galileo has an engagement in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Goodwood next Thursday but connections may opt against the quick turnaround. She also possesses entries in the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes at Cork and the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks next month.

Paddy Power reacted to her success by cutting her into 14-1 (from 20s) for the 1m4f contest at York on August 24.

"Aidan left her in the Nassau at the confirmation stage the other day but it might come too soon," said Armstrong. "We could give her a bit of time and bring her back for Irish Champions Weekend. Maybe something like the Blandford Stakes, or she could go to France, she has plenty of options. She’s a lovely filly and it’s nice to get the win for Triermore Stud."

Double for Cody

Local trainer Ray Cody combined with Dylan Browne McMonagle to secure the first double of his training career. Lady Lunette provided the first leg when she powered four and three-quarter lengths clear in the mile maiden for fillies before Navagio stayed on strongly to land the concluding 1m1½f conditions race.

Lady Lunette was deservedly shedding her maiden tag at the sixth attempt after going agonisingly close in a handicap at Limerick last month for the Dunnamaggin stable, while the 85-rated Navagio was enjoying his second success for Cody and seemed to relish the testing conditions coupled with the extra distance.

"It's my first double which is mighty," Cody said. "That was a pleasant surprise, I knew Navagio would handle the ground and Dylan said he could go up in trip after the Curragh the last day.

"He got the trip and battled. I'm thrilled with him. On ratings, I thought fourth was the best we could get. He loves a good ease in the ground."

Uluru looks smart

The Kevin Coleman stable unearthed a smart filly in Uluru, who stormed four and three-quarter lengths clear in the opening maiden for fillies.

The Zoffany filly was making her debut under Colin Keane and hit the front inside the furlong pole before unleashing a thunderous burst of speed to leave runner-up Glamora trailing in her wake.

