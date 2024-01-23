Jack Kennedy stretches further clear in jockeys' championship with 79-1 four-timer at Down Royal

Jack Kennedy continued his phenomenal form by riding a 79-1 four-timer at Down Royal, bringing his seasonal tally to 97 and stretching 19 clear of his nearest pursuer Paul Townend in the Irish jump jockeys' championship.

Kennedy teamed up with his Gordon Elliott to land the first three races with 8-15 shot Staffordshire Knot kicking off proceedings by coasting 21 lengths clear in the 2m1f maiden hurdle.

Western Fold put in a smart performance to beat 5-4 favourite D Art D Art by 15 lengths in the 2m1f novice hurdle before Timeless Piece completed a 41-1 treble for Elliott when landing the 2m1f mares' handicap hurdle.

What many predicted would be the most straightforward of Kennedy's five rides actually proved the most challenging as he had to use all his guile to help the Ian Donoghue-trained St Denis's Well justify odds-on favouritism in the 2m4½f handicap chase.

Kennedy has partnered eight winners from his last 11 rides and the in-form jockey said: "I'd want to be nearly 19 clear going into Punchestown! I'll keep tipping away and ride as many winners as I can. My family have supported me the whole way through and I'd be nowhere without Gordon.

"I finished up pony racing ten years ago and if you told me when I was 14 that I could have all the winners I've ridden but you'll have five broken legs along the way, I would have taken your hand and all."

Irish blazes home

Irish Blaze landed the feature 2m½f novice chase for trainer Cian Collins, showing a tremendously resolute attitude under Carl Millar after being headed at three out.

The 5-1 shot led looked in danger of being swallowed up by his pursuers coming to the penultimate fence, but regathered his momentum after the last to beat 6-4 favourite Captains Nephew by six and a half lengths.

