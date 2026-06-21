Jack Dace conscious and taken to hospital as his mount suffers fatal injury in mid-race melee

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Apprentice rider Jack Dace was reported to be conscious and heading to hospital for assessment after his mount clipped heels during a 1m2f handicap at Brighton on Sunday.

Dace came down on the Amanda Perrett-trained Virtue Chastity four furlongs out, which led to Gretna Dreams and jockey Ashley Lewis also being brought down.

Lewis was able to walk away from the incident unscathed, but Dace was taken to a nearby hospital for tests. Virtue Chastity was fatally injured after sustaining a fractured shoulder.

Brighton's clerk of the course Jack Hastings said: "Ashley is okay, but Jack has been taken to hospital in an ambulance. He is conscious, but he'll be getting further assessments. We did sadly lose Virtue Chastity, who sustained a fractured shoulder. We had to wait a little while, as we didn't know if she was winded.

"From the footage, it appears to have happened because of clipped heels. Gretna Dreams is back in the stables. She was okay, but she will be assessed by the vets."

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing after the incident, Lewis said: "I'm not really too sure [what happened]. I gave my filly a squeeze, and she was nowhere near Jack, but I saw his horse come down in front of me. I tried to come out to the side, but I wasn't quick enough. I tried to move out but I was already on top."

The contest was won by the Gary and Josh Moore-trained Oj Lifestyle.

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