'I've set my stall out to have a crack at it' - Rossa Ryan eyeing championship tilt and boosts tally with latest victory

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Rossa Ryan is intent on having a crack at Britain's Flat jockeys’ championship and added to his tally aboard Amber Ocean in the 5f novice contest.

Ryan has finished in the top three for the past three seasons and sits third in the table, eight behind leader Billy Loughnane, who won the 6f handicap on Serenity Dream .

The Arc-winning rider will miss six days at the end of this month, however, including Glorious Goodwood, after picking up a suspension for overuse of the whip aboard Tabletalk at York on Saturday.

He said: “Things are going well and I’ve got to keep them going. I’ve been in the top three in the last three years, so I’m maybe being a bit overlooked. This year I’ve set my stall out with my agent [Steven Croft] to have a crack at it and see how far we can get.”

The Richard Newland and Jamie Insole-trained Amber Ocean took a step forward from her debut second at Wolverhampton in April to score by a length and a quarter.

Ryan said on Sky Sports Racing: “Jamie liked her and he’s taken his time with her. She’s a big filly and gave me a super feel going down to post. I loved her attitude and they'll have a lot of fun with her.”

Double up

Grace Harris enjoyed a double with the Ryan Kavanagh-ridden So Smart in the 5f apprentice handicap and Too Much Trevor , the mount of Ashley Lewis in the 7f handicap.

Read these next:

'Sean's doing light to ride her, which is a tip in itself' - Richard Hannon eager to extend remarkable record in Super Sprint

'It doesn't get any bigger than this' - Wathnan bidding to break Classic duck in Irish Oaks with Royal Ascot winner

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.