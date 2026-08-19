'I've no idea where we're going' - St Leger and Arc markets in flux after Maltese Cross dominates rivals in Great Voltigeur

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Maltese Cross presented William Haggas and owner George Waud with a high-class decision to make about his main autumn target after producing an emphatic demonstration of his talent in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes.

The winner vaulted from a best-priced 4-1 for the Betfred St Leger to take a stranglehold on the market for the final British Classic of the season, with Paddy Power initially making him their 5-4 favourite.

But Maltese Cross also holds an entry in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe over the same course and distance he won the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris. While Haggas was not inclined to favour one target over another, the same firm soon eased him to 5-2 for the Leger, while others are as big as 3-1.

Along with Christmas Day, his Epsom conqueror, Maltese Cross was tasked with conceding a 5lb Group 1 winner's penalty to the other four runners but the son of Sea The Stars cruised into contention under Tom Marquand before fending off the attentions of Pierre Bonnard to score by two lengths.

Only three Group 1 winners this century had attempted to give that much weight away in the Voltigeur. Lambourn (2025) and Kew Gardens (2018) both failed, while Los Angeles won here two years ago before going on to run a close-up fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes and third in the Arc.

Marquand had been impressed with the turn of foot shown by Maltese Cross on his previous start at Longchamp and was once again circumspect about the notion of stepping up another two and a half furlongs.

Asked if he thought Maltese Cross would see out the Leger trip, he said: "He travels economically. I don't know what the plan is but I don't think anything's screaming to step him up in trip.

"Staying at a mile and a half wouldn't be the wrong option, it's whatever everybody decides. It's exciting to have such a good horse."

Waud declared himself happy to leave the decision to "the maestro" while Haggas himself played the straightest of bats when attempts were made to draw him into a preference for a crack at the Arc.

"He clearly stays very well, the St Leger is a prestigious race in its own right so let's not be hasty and make decisions," he said. "I've no idea where we're going but I was pleased with him and I thought today, if he won with his 5lb penalty, that was a good sign.

Maltese Cross's owner George Waud (left) and William Haggas speak with Tom Marquand after the race Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I thought he came there well. Tom said he went too early, which I think he did but he got drawn into it because Ryan [Moore, riding Christmas Day] set off and he did very well."

Haggas added: "I think that was probably a career best. He showed a nice turn of foot last time in Paris which we didn't think he had. I haven't talked to Tom about the ground, and that's definitely the slowest he's been on since the Derby.

"The horse is growing up and he's getting better, so all options are open."

Analysis: consider these alternatives to Maltese Cross in revised St Leger market

The Great Voltigeur is the pre-eminent St Leger trial. Yet the Doncaster route becomes less attractive for horses who win it as convincingly as Maltese Cross and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is a tempting alternative.

Reading between the lines of William Haggas's post-race comments, I wonder if his heart says Longchamp while his head says Doncaster. This is proper form as Maltese Cross gave 5lb and a good beating to Irish Derby third Pierre Bonnard, with daylight back to Derby winner Christmas Day.

Maltese Cross is improving rapidly and the extra two furlongs will be no issue, so short prices about him for the St Leger are understandable. However, the Leger is not the stallion-making race the Arc is and there is a 22-day gap between the two. Punters are advised to sit tight until a plan is confirmed.

Perhaps it is worth pondering other candidates in the revised St Leger market given the doubts surrounding Maltese Cross.

Enceladus: "rock-solid each-way" chance for the Betfred St Leger Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Gordon Stakes has been another decent guide to the final Classic of the season over the years and Enceladus won that with plenty in hand. Joseph O’Brien has few peers in the staying division and his colt is rock-solid each-way at a general 8-1.

Maybe the Great Voltigeur will spark a change of plan at Ballydoyle as well. Christmas Day and Pierre Bonnard appear to have found their level and Benvenuto Cellini beat them both comfortably in the Irish Derby before his excellent third in a barnstorming King George against the best older horses in the world.

The Leger market fails to reflect Benvenuto Cellini’s Curragh dominance because the Breeders’ Cup Turf has been mentioned as his long-term aim, but there is a six-week gap between those races and the timing works well. He is the only ante-post entry with the form to rival that boasted by Maltese Cross.

Robbie Wilders

Betfred St Leger, Doncaster, September 12

Betfred: 2 Maltese Cross, 4 Pierre Bonnard, Christmas Day, 7 Enceladus, 12 Benvenuto Cellini, 14 Ancient Egypt, Limestone, 16 bar.

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Longchamp, October 4

Boylesports: 7-2 Daryz, 8 Diamond Necklace, Maltese Cross, 10 Kalpana, 14 Estrange, Constitution River, Thundering On, 16 bar.

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