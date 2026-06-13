'I've got an astonishing book of rides' - Billy Loughnane reveals his excitement as Richard Hughes identifies some big-priced Ascot fancies

The young man chatting outside the weighing room had a smile on his face and a spring in his step. Once you heard what he had to say, it became clear Billy Loughnane's good mood was warranted. Once you then saw him win Sandown's opening race, it was equally clear why so many smart people want him on their side next week.

Across his shoulders were draped the green, red and yellow silks that would soon be donned to victory aboard The Joker. Loughnane's mount pulled and hung, but the rider's infectious confidence made it all look simple. More of the same would be lovely at Royal Ascot.

With no disrespect to this Sandown Saturday, it is what lies before us from 2.30pm on Tuesday that was on so many minds here. Loughnane will be hoping that by 2.32pm he is already on the board, having landed a plum spare ride on Opera Ballo in the Queen Anne Stakes. Less than two hours later, he will seek to land the St James's Palace Stakes on 2,000 Guineas hero Bow Echo.