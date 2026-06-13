- More
'I've got an astonishing book of rides' - Billy Loughnane reveals his excitement as Richard Hughes identifies some big-priced Ascot fancies
The young man chatting outside the weighing room had a smile on his face and a spring in his step. Once you heard what he had to say, it became clear Billy Loughnane's good mood was warranted. Once you then saw him win Sandown's opening race, it was equally clear why so many smart people want him on their side next week.
Across his shoulders were draped the green, red and yellow silks that would soon be donned to victory aboard The Joker. Loughnane's mount pulled and hung, but the rider's infectious confidence made it all look simple. More of the same would be lovely at Royal Ascot.
With no disrespect to this Sandown Saturday, it is what lies before us from 2.30pm on Tuesday that was on so many minds here. Loughnane will be hoping that by 2.32pm he is already on the board, having landed a plum spare ride on Opera Ballo in the Queen Anne Stakes. Less than two hours later, he will seek to land the St James's Palace Stakes on 2,000 Guineas hero Bow Echo.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Downpatrick: Magic McLoughlin celebrates double as Joya Del Mar strikes again at her happiest hunting ground
- Chester: Tricky Tel cut for Royal Ascot target after landing 'really important win' for Hugo Palmer and Michael Owen
- Hexham: 'You think they're getting sold for a reason, but he's been a great horse' - three wins from four for Tristan Davidson's new recruit
- Bath: 'Fingers crossed she's going to be good' - Promising Havana Sprite off the mark for James Tate
- Sandown: Champions Day target 'could really suit' impressive Scurry Stakes winner Words Of Truth
- Downpatrick: Magic McLoughlin celebrates double as Joya Del Mar strikes again at her happiest hunting ground
- Chester: Tricky Tel cut for Royal Ascot target after landing 'really important win' for Hugo Palmer and Michael Owen
- Hexham: 'You think they're getting sold for a reason, but he's been a great horse' - three wins from four for Tristan Davidson's new recruit
- Bath: 'Fingers crossed she's going to be good' - Promising Havana Sprite off the mark for James Tate
- Sandown: Champions Day target 'could really suit' impressive Scurry Stakes winner Words Of Truth