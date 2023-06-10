'I've been working towards this for my entire life' - joy for Charly Prichard as she records biggest success in Prix des Drags

Charly Prichard showed immense cool to pull off the biggest win of her career when guiding the diminutive Motu Fareone to success in the Grade 2 Prix des Drags, the biggest chase in France outside of the Grand Steep over the first half of the year.

Prichard only recently returned from injury, but she has climbed back to fifth in the jockeys' championship, and she will have taken extra satisfaction at this latest success which, in common with a Listed win here three weeks ago, was achieved without the aid of the 4lb claim for women riders.

"I'd like to think people now realise it's a bonus when I can claim the weight rather than a drawback when I can't," said Prichard, whose brother David landed the Welsh Grand National aboard The Two Amigos last December.

Motu Fareone has graduated from handicap company and was running for the first time at this level. Prichard went all the way around the inner, disputing the lead with the giant Ho Ho La Ferez before the cavalry arrived on her outside two out. But Prichard had saved a bit and sent her mount on again after the last, holding off La Manigance, while the Louisa Carberry-trained Gran Diose ran well on his return from a break to be third.

"I've been working towards this for my entire life and I'm so happy my parents are here to see it, as they are the ones who gave me the start in this sport," said Prichard.

Motu Fareone is trained by David Cottin, who will begin a six-month ban in ten days time and who stayed away from Auteuil on Saturday. Prichard is based with champion trainer Francois Nicolle, but had warm words for the Cottin team.

"David placed a lot of trust in me early on and he's taught me a lot in terms of raceriding," she said. "My first winner at Auteuil was for him and to win my first Graded race in France for him at such a difficult time for the yard gives me a lot of pleasure."

Gran Diose missed the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris after returning unsatisfactory blood tests, but showed he will be a force on soft ground come the autumn with this effort, staying on well while giving 11lb to the winner and 9lb to the runner-up.

Philip Carberry, assistant to his wife Louisa, said: "With the heat and an interrupted preparation it would have been a big risk to go on earlier with him and I thought he ran on really well up the straight. James [Reveley] gave him a very good ride and it was very encouraging that he finished off the spring so well.

"He's a heavy ground horse and we're back on track for the autumn."

An Anglo-Irish trio of raiders failed to make an impression in the Grade 2 Prix La Barka, with Jessica Harrington's Ashdale Bob faring best in fifth under Paul Townend, over 13 lengths lengths behind the winner La Cheneviere.

